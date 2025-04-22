Pakistan Super League Tips Matches 12 and 13: Can Sultans improve at home?

Multan outsiders at home

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

Tuesday 22 April, 16:00

Multan Sultans, for so long the dominant force in the league stage, are bottom of the table after three straight defeats. They now face a battle to even qualify with at least five wins needed from their last seven matches to spring into the play-off positions.

Not since 2019 have they failed to make the knockouts. Their dip comes after three successive failures in the final. It could be that the forever bridesmaids just can't take it anymore.

They face a Lahore team who appear to have shrugged off a similar case of the blues. Rock-bottom last season (they won the title in 2022 and 2023) and thrashed in their opener, the Qalandars have found form. They have crushed Karachi and Quetta batting first.

The good news for the Sultans is that they now have five games at home. This is where they do their best work, winning 11 of their 13 matches.

There is no toss bias in night games in the PSL at Multan Stadium. We don't expect huge runs, though. The average run rate in the last four seasons is 8.48. This is reflected in an overs par line of 179.5. That line has been busted seven times in the study period.

Perhaps the most interesting price is the Sportsbook total runs quote for Sultans at over 164.5. At home they have failed to breach that number just three times in those 13 matches, and then because of low-scoring by the opposition. Of course this market is toss dependant and you're essentially betting both teams to score if Sultans bowl first. But either we have a terror track or a major Multan meltdown on our hands if that bet is going to lose.

Multan looked good batting first against Karachi, posting 234 but the unit then flopped twice in the chase with 155 and 107 against Islamabad and Zalmi respectively. Lahore have batted first in all three games, managing 139, 219 and 201. It may be that Lahore would be the more reliable to bat first for an overs play.

The match odds have Lahore 1.865/6 favourites with Multan at 2.186/5. It is rare indeed to see them outsiders on their own patch. It does feel like this is a watershed game for their prospects. Either they show some mettle or we can put a line through them as a team to trust this term.

In terms of player bets, on more bowler-friendly surfaces the likes of Chris Jordan and Usama Mir at 35/136.00 and 80/181.00 for top Sultans bat have appeal. Mohammad Rizwan, as you would expect, has a strong record for runs with two fifties and a 40 in his last four at the venue

For Lahore, Rishad Hossain is having an excellent season and overs 20.5 on performance points has appeal (1pt per run, 10 per catch, 20 per wicket). He has a career average make-up fo 30 and has taken three wickets in each of his last two games.

Recommended Bet Back Rishad Hossain over 20.5 performance points SBK 5/6

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

Wednesday 23 April, 16:00

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United PSLT20 tips

It is not ideal that it is Islamabad United who Multan welcome in the second part of this double. The champions have won all four of their matches so far and barely broken sweat doing so.

But they are a curious side. They were supposed to have Matt Short available to them but he hasn't played. And they continue to fail to make the best of their resources, using only three overseas against Karachi last time out.

It does make one nervous about almost certain short favourite status for a team who are playing fast and loose with common sense. At some stage it could come back to bite them.

For example at Nos 5 and 6 they have two all-rounders. One is Mohamamad Nawaz, who has never really impressed at this level, and another in 21-year-old Muhammad Shahazad who is still hoping to be prove that he can make it at this level.

Had we known the make-up of their XI against Karachi on Monday when placing ante-post bets on them to reach the final at even money, frankly, we wouldn't have done so. An 'upset' is coming, particularly on a surface which could help a side break through their top three quickly. We will revisit this preview when match odds become available post Multan-LQ.

