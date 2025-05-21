Pakistan Super League play-off tips: Kings can knockout Lahore

United-Quetta eye a win for the final

Lahore and Kings face elimination

Gaddafi Stadium pitch one for bowlers

Van der Dussen the bet at 10/3 4.33

Kings underrated

Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United

Wednesday 21 May, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Islamabad United roared back to form after a four-game losing sequence to steal a top-two spot from Karachi Kings and prove, perhaps, that they can just turn it on when they fancy.

Experimentation and mucking about with form and rhythm had threatened to cost them even a play-off at one point but smashing Kings for 251 and then bowling them out for 172 meant they leapfrogged their rivals. A win here in the qualifier sends them straight to the final.

It should be pointed out that they have had a major revamp, brining in Rassie van der Dussen and Alex Hales. And the latter was the inspiration with 88 from 35 balls.

In Lahore, it will be interesting to see whether the likes of Hales will be able to play their shots with abandon. Historically the Gaddafi Stadium has been superb for batters but this year there has been one first-innings under 100 (89) and four at 160 or fewer (not including one rain-affected match).

That sequence included Islamabad's 157 against Quetta which was chased with one ball remaining and two wickets left. Six of nine have been won by the chaser, suggesting bowling first and causing panic with the ball is the way forward. The par line is unders 171.5, which might not be short enough.

The good news for United is that of the XI that played in that game, only four played last time out against Karachi. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, rested in one of their experiments, have returned while Ben Dwarshuis and Tymal Mills have been added.

Quetta have also seen plenty of changes. Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson have left. The replacements like Dinesh Chandimal and Avishka Fernando are not quite up to the same standard and they are short on overseas talent.

For that reason it is fair that United are the 1.738/11 favourites. These pages advised United at even money to reach the final in the tournament preview. And while it cannot be argued that it was known that such chaos and churn would ensue, it hasn't worked out as a poor bet. They should book their spot.

The top-rated wager is van der Dussen to top score. He has the ability to drop anchor if required on a tricky one and Sportsbook rate him at 10/34.33. His win rate in two years before a blank versus Kings was 46%.

Recommended Bet Back Rassie van der Dussen top United bat SBK 10/3

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

Thursday 22 May, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Kings could suffer a hangover from losing their grip on the easier roadmap to the final with a harrowing defeat by United. Or they could put it down to the nature of the format and buckle down. One suspects that under the leadership of David Warner the former will not be tolerated.

They are outsiders to beat Lahore at 2.0811/10. That could warrant a wager, maybe with the caveat of keeping the toss bias mentioned above on side. In a chase they could be hard to stop.

Indeed, when the sides met at this venue in the most recent head-to-head in the league, Kings got up in a chase of 161 to take the points by four wickets. A repeat would do nicely and probably be justice. They have looked a strong outfit at times, winning one game more than Lahore. The winner faces the loser of United-Quetta.

The home team will lose Sikandar Raza to Test-match duty while David Wiese and Sam Billings decided not to return. Mehdiy Hasan Miraz, the Bangladesh all-rounder, has signed for the knockouts alongside Shakib-al-Hasan.

Recommended Bet Back Kings bat 2nd to win EXC 2.08

