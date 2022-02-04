Pakistan Super League Day 10 Tips: Hales value for Lahore score

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

Saturday 5 February 09.30

TV: live on Sky Sports

United the future

Islamabad hammered Quetta Gladiators on Thursday. They amassed 229 batting first and the result was never in doubt after the break.

United could well be the blueprint for future T20 batting units. Their intent is through the roof and they don't overvalue their wickets. Four of the top five struck at 184 or more.

We said pre-tournament they had the highest boundary percentage for their top six and so it has proved. They will take some stopping. Colin Munro has come in for Rahman-ullah Gurbaz which is an upgrade.

Probable XI: Stirling, Hales, Munro, Shadab, Azam, Asif, Mubasir, Faheem, Hasan, Wasim Jnr, Waqas

Salt sweet

Like United, Lahore have two wins from three. They thumped Peshawar Zalmi last time out, in no small part to some sloppy fielding work.

Fakhar Zaman, the batter of the tournament so far, slammed another big score. They should bolster their batting with the inclusion of Phil Salt. It might be wise to recall Samit Patel, who offers perfect balance lower down the order and with useful overs.

Possible XI: Shafique, Fakhar, Ghulam, Salt, Hafeez, Wiese, Rashid, Patel, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman

Pitch report

Before Kings-Zalmi on Thursday, more than 170 has been posted in 16 of the last 26 at Karachi's National Stadium and in 16 of those both teams scored 160 or more. The massive toss bias held at the start of the tournament but the chaser has won the last four - six out of 10 have been won by the side batting second. In the last 35 PSL games at Karachi, 26 have been won by the chaser.

We expect big runs here from two team who do not die wondering. But Sportsbook are alert to it with 4/6 for both making 170. The 4/1 that both score 200 is a bit mean. Bet on these markets here. Instead we might play over 172.5 on the par line

United superior

We expect the toss bias to hold. Recent trend busters have probably been down to a mismatch. We are identifying which teams cannot be trusted even with the toss in their favour.

United are the superior side so pre-toss the 1.875/6 seems fair. That will shorten if they chase. The best ploy is to wait for their price to come up with Lahore going hard in the first six.



Tops value

Alex Hales has one win in three this term taking his win percentage rate in the last three editions to 40%. We therefore have to get involved at the boosted 11/4 (implied probability of 26.7%) with Sportsbook. Paul Stirling at 16/5 is a threat. He has played only five PSL matches in our study period.

Fakhar has been boosted to 13/5. He has a win rate of 28% after three straight wins so the edge is minimal at 0.2%.