Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Riz could do the biz

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

Wednesday 16 February, 14:30

Sultans stumped

Shock. Horror. Sultans. Have. Been. Beaten. Last time out against Lahore Qalandars the Sultans surrendered their 100% record. And rather meekly it has to be said.

There is no disgrace in one defeat in seven, of course, but it was rather sur-prising that Sultans never looked like chasing 183. They got behind the rate very quickly.

David Willey could come back into the fold after Blessing Muzarabani proved expensive with the ball. But that's likely to be the only tweak as faith is shown in a consistent team.

Probable XI: Masood, Rizwan, Maqsood, Rossouw, David, Khushdil, Willey, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Tahir, Dahani

Kings horror run

Say what you like about Kings but at least they are consistent. In what was, admittedly, a thriller they of course came up short by one run against Islama-bad United to ensure their losing streak remained intact. It now stands at sev-en games this season. Eight if we want to be harsh and include last term.

There are not huge problems with their balance of personnel. Indeed, adding Jordan Thompson gives them another bowling option and late hitting power. It's their attitude. They checked out some time ago. But at least Babar Azam finally showed intent in his, albeit brief, innings.

Possible XI: Sharjeel, Babar, Clarke, Farhan, Qasim, Nabi, Imad, Thompson, Jordan, Umaid, Mirza

Pitch report

More than 180 has been busted five times out of six at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in this edition of the PSL. It continues a historic trend for runs. Zalmi, in action versus Quetta as we type, looked on course for making it six out of seven.

Of course the markets are now well aware that bat dominates ball. The runs par line is creeping up towards uncomfortably high numbers. Indeed, it is hard not to resist the urge to short Kings at, say, 175.5, if they bat first just to be contrary. Sultans are a crack bowling unit, Kings are anything but with the bat. And they were hopeless against Sultans earlier this season, scrabbling desperately together under 130. The market is here.

Sultans may only shorten

It is only two wins for the chaser thus far. But if we learnt anything from Kings' near miss against Islamabad, it is that there is dew and bowlers struggle for control.

The market is not fussed, though. That rather damns hopes of an uptick in the Sultans price of 1.548/15.

If you are a big hitter, no doubt you will be taking that because they should arguably be sub 1.501/2. But we know you don't come here to read about such skinny odds.

Tops value

What you do come for is big-priced winners. And we landed a 100/1 special with Imad Wasim topping for Kings against United. Such wins are rare so we won't be chasing similarly big prices. He is now 14/1.

Mohammad Rizwan might be worth a follow at 7/2 for top match bat. He topped in the head-to-head earlier this term which Kings won at a canter, chasing just 125.

Rizwan is 13/5 for top Sultans bat. He is remarkably consistent. He came into this tournament with a win rate of 28.5% in the last two editions. And seven games in the status quo remains. That's gives us an edge but we're expecting him to be boosted to 11/4 by Sportsbook.