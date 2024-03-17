Multan Sultans v Islamabad United PSL Final Tips: Sultans tough to stop

Check for fresh pitch

Rizwan 9/5 2.80 for top bat

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

Sunday 17 March, 16.00

TV: Live on Sky743

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United team news

Sultans turned on the class with success over Zalmi in the qualifier. They won by seven wickets with Usama Mir, top tournament bowler, taking two for just 16. The chase of 147 was sorted thanks to Yasir Khan's blitz from the opening slot. Khushdil Shah came back into the XI and opened the bowling.

Probable XI: Yasir, Rizwan, Usman, Charles, Iftikhar, Khushdil, Jordan, Willey, Usama, Abbas, Ali

United have found consistency at exactly the right time. They have won four in a row and held their nerve in the play-offs. They had a wobble against Quetta in the eliminator before recovering to set up the qualifier against Zalmi. Imad Wasim and Haider Ali produced sensational knocks with the pressure cranked up in the chase. They could do with Colin Munro coming back in for Martin Guptill.

Probable XI: Guptill, Hales, Salman, Shadab, Azam, Haider, Imad, Faheem, Naseem, McCoy, Hunain

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United pitch report

The Karachi surface is not a guaranteed road. Four from ten first-innings this term at the ground have meant sellers of 170 on innings runs were winners. Zalmi's 185 against United on Sunday was an improvement, though, from their two previous low scores.

It could be groundstaff have saved a fresh pitch for this one. Playing a final on a used track is frowned upon. That information should be available at the toss and TV pitch report. If so both teams to score 200 at 6/17.00 is an interest. When the sides last met United chased 228. Both for 220 is 40/141.00.

United were our pick at 5.204/1 to win the title before a ball was bowled. It hasn't been the plain sailing we thought it would be.

For a start we expected them to finish in the top two. A six-game winning sequence to take the title was not part of the plan.

And it is hard to see them being strong enough (physically and mentally) to go to the mill again against what is a crack Sultans side.

Sure, United beat them in the previous head-to-head in a thriller but Sultans have proved themselves to be the best outfit, losing only three times and boasting a healthy net run rate. A bet on them at at a generous 1.8910/11 is the best call. We thought they'd be shorter.

Back Sultans @ 1.8910/11 Bet here

Imad won for us at 40/141.00 for top United bat in the qualifier but we don't need to play again here. Instead a short of Martin Guptill's runs in-play at around the 36.5 mark is suggested. His opening quite at 5/61.84 is 21.5. It may be time to return to the quality and skill of Mohammad Rizwan at 9/52.80 for top Sultans bat.

Listen to Cricket Only Bettor - Ultimate Guide to IPL 2024