Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Freescoring affair in the offing

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi

Monday 21 February, 14:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Brook boost

Barring a catastrophic defeat by Zalmi, Lahore cannot be overtaken in second spot. So this should merely be a tune-up for their qualifier against Multan Sultans.

They have won three of their last four. A loss to Karachi Kings, however, is a significant blot on their copybook.

The 49-ball ton from Harry Brook in a trouncing of Islamabad has given them added menace. Rashid Khan is not expected to be available for the rest of the tournament with Afghanistan duty starting. Samit Patel is a probably replacement.

Possible XI: Fakhar, Salt, Ghulam, Hafeez, Brook, Sohail, Wiese, Patel, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman

Zalmi strong

Zalmi are in good touch. They have won their last three. The sequence of form has coincided with Liam Livingstone's availability. However, he's had little to do with it.

The hero has been Mohammad Haris. He set them on their way to 206 with another blitz from the opening position. It has meant Livingstone has been demoted to No 6 and Haider Ali's services have been dispensed with.

They are batting heavy. There are concerns about the fifth and sixth bowling options so the big guns, like Wahab and Usman Qadir, need to be on form.

Possible XI: Zazai, Haris, Yasir, Shoaib, Rutherford, Livingstone, Cutting, Talat, Wahab, Qadir, Irshad

Pitch report

The first-innings scores so far in Lahore read (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by side batting first or second): 197-1/149-1/245-2/206-1/174-2/185-1/191-1/141-1/193-1/199-2/182-/182-1.

The trend for runs has continued from Karachi, although Islamabad United were continuing their poor run as this preview was written, struggling against Multan.

With both sides strong with the willow, there should be little fear in going over the high runs par line.

See-saw contest possible

Lahore are 1.774/5 with Zalmi 2.226/5. This looks like a decent heat, although there are concerns about exactly how much desperation there will be for the win.

That sort of freedom from pressure could make for a high-scoring thriller with neither batting team too concerned about the value of wickets. Both teams to score 190 or more is 10/3 with Sportsbook.

It would be reasonable to reckon that Zalmi, emboldened by Haris, could trade as favourites batting first with the trend for runs.

Tops value

Phil Salt has been promoted to his best position as opener alongside the prolific Fakhar Zaman. Salt is 16/5 for top Lahore bat. Sportsbook have boosted to Fakhar to 13/5. Brook is 6/1. Livingstone is surprisingly short at 16/5 for top Zalmi bat. Haris is surprisingly big at 10/3. Hussain Talat is big at 11s considering if normal service resumes on batting order he could be in at No 5. Bet on the Sportsbook markets here.