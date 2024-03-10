Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Zalmi to strong for toppled Kings

Kings out of race

Karachi pitch good for bats

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

Saturday 9 March, 16.00

TV: Live on Sky743

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi team news

Kings' late dash for the play-offs - by winning two of their last three - has not proved enough. Quetta's late, late show against Lahore on Saturday night ended their hopes. Skip Shan Masood has moved to No 3 with Tim Seifert and James Vince opening. There doesn't appear to be any room for Leus Du Plooy at present. Mohammad Nawaz missed out last time, too.

Probable XI: Seifert, Vince, Masood, Malik, Pollard, Arafat, Anwar, Minhas, Hasan, Mahmood, Muzarabani

A win for Zalmi should confirm a slot in the top two. There would need to be run-rate swing otherwise. They have won five of their last six, a consistent run which suggests they are a real force. They moved Tom Kohler-Cadmore down the order last time against Kings in an effort to free his game and it worked.

Probable XI: Ayub, Babar, Haris, Haseebullah, Kohler-Cadmore, Powell, Jamal, Mumtaz, Wood, Naveen, Shahzad

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi pitch report

More than 175 has copped 16 times and the side batting first has won 15 from the last 27 in Karachi. It looked a decent hitting wicket for Lahore-Kings last time. We would like to go overs but need Zalmi to bat first given a run rate of 9.3. More than 200 could be available at around 2.757/4.

Back Zalmi over 200 1st inns runs @ 2.757/4 Bet here

Zalmi shortened a little in the market as soon as Quetta's win over Lahore was confirmed, rendering this a dead rubber for Kings. One would expect Zalmi to prove too strong.

Kings have been flaky at the best of times and they don't strike regular punters as being stacked with personnel who are going to be busting a gut to win this for the pride and their own. Such is the franchise model.

To that end, if we want more sugar on the Zalmi price then we could wait for the break and get involved upwards of 1.9010/11. They could well chase something very big if required.

Back Zalmi in-play from 1.9010/11 Bet here

Babar is boosted to 2/13.00 and Vince, a much better prospect in his best position, is upped to 11/43.75. There are some prices which might be wrong on order. Haseebullah at 6/17.00 for a No 4 for Zalmi and Muhammad Akhlaq at 9/25.50 for Kings. Akhlaq has been out of the side but is an opener by trade.