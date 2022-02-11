Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators PSL Tips: Hales outstanding value

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

Saturday 12 February 14.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

United lose Stirling

Islamabad United are in their own private battle with Lahore Qalandars for second position behind the runaway train that is Multan Sultans. They despatched Karachi Kings in their last outing before the tournament moved to Lahore.

Paul Stirling has not come with them. He has joined up with Ireland. Any worry that they will lose firepower up front is tempered by a reshuffle of moving Colin Munro to open and bringing back Rahmanullah Gurbaz to No 3. Or vice versa.

Probable XI: Hales, Munro, Gurbaz, Shadab, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem, Hasan, Mubasir, Wasim, Waqas.

Roy boosts Quetta

It could be a tournament of two halves for Quetta. In the early skirmishes they looked like a bog-standard outfit. But now they have been bolstered by Jason Roy and James Vince they could do some damage.

Lahore found this out to their cost when they failed to defend 205. A rampaging Roy is capable of taking down any attack and his blistering ton will give them huge confidence.

Luke Wood has been a decent pick-up, too. Iftikhar was previously underused as a bowler and they have gone from using only five bowlers to optioning sev-en.

Possible XI: Roy, Ahsan Ali, Vince, Iftikhar, Nawaz, Sarfaraz, Shaid Afridi, Faulkner, Luke Wood, Naseem, Mudassar

Pitch report

Sultans-Lahore is ongoing as this is written. So that fits our watching brief to see what the Lahore surface will be like.

It is worth repeating that pre game one (which was won by Sultans batting first versus Zalmi) seven of the last nine in PSL at the venue had been won by the chaser. And in October's domestic T20 12 of 15 were won by the chaser.

The record for runs in the PSL looks likely to hold. Five times in the last 10 have both busted 170 or more. We're looking to play over the runs par line with Sportsbook prohibitively short on the 'both teams to score' market. The runs par line is here

United could chase big

United are 1.728/11 with Quetta 2.285/4. To be honest we were hoping for a bigger price about Islamabad. But the market clearly hasn't been that swayed by Quetta's performance against Lahore.

Perhaps there's a feeling that Quetta are one-dimensional. They may well rely too heavily on Roy, Ahsan Ali and James Vince up front. But then a lot of T20 teams are balanced that way.

There is an opportunity in that thought process, though. If Roy gets going in the first-innings we'll look for a flip to back United. We'd be confident they could chase 200 against an often leaky Quetta attack.

Tops value

With Stirling gone we feared a prohibitive price on Alex Hales for top United bat. But we've got lucky. Sportsbook have boosted him to 3/1. That is an edge in our favour on his three-edition win rate of 19%.

Roy has been boosted to 5/2. The England man has four wins in his nine PSL appearances. Bet the markets here