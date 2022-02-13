Islamabad United v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Gamble on 100/1 bat pick

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Monday 13 February, 14:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

United need a win

Islamabad will be grateful to see the bottom-feeders Karachi Kings. After de-feats by Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators last time out, the success over the Kings was the odd one out from three.

Paul Stirling's absence is unlikely to be the reason for their slip against Quet-ta. After all, they smashed 199 but then failed to defend.

Alex Hales was in fine touch and Faheem Ashraf, one of the finest all-rounders in the world, hit a late fifty. Unfortunately a wet ball appeared to cost them as Quetta got home with relative ease.

Probable XI: Hales, Gurbaz, Shadab, Asif Ali, Akhlaq, Azam Khan, Faheem, Dawson, Hasan, Wasim, Zameer.

Kings are awful

Kings have played six and lost six. Their latest defeat - by Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday - was another stinker. They seem to have lost all interest now and made minimal attempt in the chase.

A target of 194 was daunting but in the context of the series and the historic toss bias, eminently gettable. But only one player, Mohammad Nabi, struck at more than 130 and he only lasted 11 balls.

Babar Azam top scored again but is he playing for himself? Striking at 128 when you are the best batter in the tournament and have the most responsibil-ity? Pointless. Literally.

Possible XI: Babar, Sharjeel, Clarke, Nabi, Cockbain, Farhan, Jordan, Qasim, Imad, Umaid.

Pitch report

After five first-innings scores at the Gaddafi Stadium, it is clear that the trend for runs has held. In each of them 180 or more has been busted. So going long of the runs par line at 178.5. has paid off. It could tick up slightly higher but it's not as risky as it feels.

There has also been evidence of significant dew, which has kept the chaser keen. Lahore looked set to become only the second team to win chasing in their clash against Quetta, however.

Kings need to defend

Islamabad are 1.548/15 and Kings are 2.6813/8. Despite the huge downer we have on Kings, betting United at such a price seems fraught.

So we can probably hang our hat on a trade on the outsiders. But we'd prefer if Kings were to bat first. A decent start and some intent would not go amiss. Sure, that sounds like a big if but it is a gamble after all.

Tops value

There's probably value in the Kings top bat market. They have shuffled their batting order so much that it must be a nightmare to price.

Sahibzada Farhan, who has batted at No 3, went in at No 7 against Zalmi and is 12/1. Imad Wasim, who is not getting a look-in with the bat, is 100/1 but he is no way near that price on ability. He has batted at No 5 this tournament and only last year was going in at No 7 for Pakistan. Another price to watch is Mohammad Nabi at 6/1. He batted at No 4 versus Zalmi.

For United, we had a nice winner on Hales but note that Asif Ali has been promoted to No 4. It's worth considering Azam Khan at 10s in case they switch those two round. Bet Sportsbook markets here