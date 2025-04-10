Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Back Rassie runs on a road

Rassie van der Dussen
Van der Dussen has a two-year win rate at 46% on top bat

Ed Hawkins expects a runfest in Rawalpindi as the Pakistan Super League begins on Friday and suggests milestone betting is the way to play...

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor's IPL Betting Hub

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars
Friday 11 April, 16:00
TV: live on Sky Sports

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL team news

Islamabad are the champs and they do appear to have the strongest starting XI in the comp. They have brought back Rassie van der Dussen to bolster their batting and added Matt Short. It's an upgrade on Alex Hales. Ben Dwarshuis and Riley Meredith add bowling nous.

If there is to be a downturn it will be because Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim, crucial in balancing the XI, combine with below-par performances. 

Possible IU XI: Short, Azam, van der Dussen, Haider, Salman, Shadab, Imad, Dwarshuis, Naseem, Meredith

Lahore were bottom last season after they failed to adapt having lost Rashid Khan. Rashid, of course, is playing IPL, so much will depend on Rishad Hossain, the Bangladesh spinner, settling in quickly. Fakhar Zaman had a dreadful tournament in 2024 and surely can't be as bad again. 

Possible LQ XI: Fakhar, Shafique, Kusal, Wiese, Asif/Akhlaq, T Curran/Raza, Jahandad, Rishad, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL pitch report

Rawalpindi is a road with a run rate of 9.3 in the last four years (18 matches). More than 200 in first-innings is an even money chance in that study period so any par line set in the 190s to go overs is a play.

We await Sportsbook specials but both teams for 220 has won four times with some absolutely massive scores. United chased 228 against Sultans last time out. 

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL match prediction


It is early doors so we don't advise big plays on match odds without seeing how teams are setting up. Chaos is never far away in this tournament so both units here could do something completely unexpected in terms of line-up or balance.

But the 1.834/5 about United picking up from where they left off seems about fair. It was notable how Lahore's only win came against United last season. 

In-play don't be surprised to see 220 chased. There is no toss bias in night games. We do expect the side batting first to shorten considerable. So a trade on Lahore as outsiders into 1.705/7 favourites is on if the flip goes their way.

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL player bets


With Rawalpindi being such a road it might be best to consider milestone betting for this one. Why worry about what others are doing when you can just back your man for a 50?

Van der Dussen is first in line. He has a win rate in two-years on top bat at 46% so we hope for the chance with Sportsbook to back him for a 50 at around the 15/82.88 mark. If not, then we'll take the 5/23.50 that he tops

Recommended Bet

Back Rassie van der Dussen to score 50 from

SBK15/8

Now read the PSL team guide HERE plus more Cricket tips and previews HERE!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Pakistan Super League

Pakistan Super League Team-by-team Guide: Champs Islamabad hard to stop

  • Ed Hawkins
Babar Azam
Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Chennai is must-win clash

  • Ed Hawkins
MS Dhoni
Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Awesome foursome for Delhi

  • Ed Hawkins
Josh Hazlewood

Indian Premier League Predictions


Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Pakistan Super League Team-by-team Guide: Champs Islamabad hard to stop

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

IPL Betting Hub | Bumrah won't save Mumbai Indians

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

The IPL Betting Hub | Are SRH and CSK done for?

  • Editor