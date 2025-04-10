Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Back Rassie runs on a road

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor's IPL Betting Hub

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

Friday 11 April, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL team news

Islamabad are the champs and they do appear to have the strongest starting XI in the comp. They have brought back Rassie van der Dussen to bolster their batting and added Matt Short. It's an upgrade on Alex Hales. Ben Dwarshuis and Riley Meredith add bowling nous.

If there is to be a downturn it will be because Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim, crucial in balancing the XI, combine with below-par performances.

Possible IU XI: Short, Azam, van der Dussen, Haider, Salman, Shadab, Imad, Dwarshuis, Naseem, Meredith

Lahore were bottom last season after they failed to adapt having lost Rashid Khan. Rashid, of course, is playing IPL, so much will depend on Rishad Hossain, the Bangladesh spinner, settling in quickly. Fakhar Zaman had a dreadful tournament in 2024 and surely can't be as bad again.

Possible LQ XI: Fakhar, Shafique, Kusal, Wiese, Asif/Akhlaq, T Curran/Raza, Jahandad, Rishad, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL pitch report

Rawalpindi is a road with a run rate of 9.3 in the last four years (18 matches). More than 200 in first-innings is an even money chance in that study period so any par line set in the 190s to go overs is a play.

We await Sportsbook specials but both teams for 220 has won four times with some absolutely massive scores. United chased 228 against Sultans last time out.

It is early doors so we don't advise big plays on match odds without seeing how teams are setting up. Chaos is never far away in this tournament so both units here could do something completely unexpected in terms of line-up or balance.

But the 1.834/5 about United picking up from where they left off seems about fair. It was notable how Lahore's only win came against United last season.

In-play don't be surprised to see 220 chased. There is no toss bias in night games. We do expect the side batting first to shorten considerable. So a trade on Lahore as outsiders into 1.705/7 favourites is on if the flip goes their way.