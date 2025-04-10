Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Back Rassie runs on a road
Ed Hawkins expects a runfest in Rawalpindi as the Pakistan Super League begins on Friday and suggests milestone betting is the way to play...
Champs United favourites for the win
More than 195 an evens chance in first dig
Rawalpindi dominated by batters
Van der Dussen so consistent
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars
Friday 11 April, 16:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL team news
Islamabad are the champs and they do appear to have the strongest starting XI in the comp. They have brought back Rassie van der Dussen to bolster their batting and added Matt Short. It's an upgrade on Alex Hales. Ben Dwarshuis and Riley Meredith add bowling nous.
If there is to be a downturn it will be because Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim, crucial in balancing the XI, combine with below-par performances.
Possible IU XI: Short, Azam, van der Dussen, Haider, Salman, Shadab, Imad, Dwarshuis, Naseem, Meredith
Lahore were bottom last season after they failed to adapt having lost Rashid Khan. Rashid, of course, is playing IPL, so much will depend on Rishad Hossain, the Bangladesh spinner, settling in quickly. Fakhar Zaman had a dreadful tournament in 2024 and surely can't be as bad again.
Possible LQ XI: Fakhar, Shafique, Kusal, Wiese, Asif/Akhlaq, T Curran/Raza, Jahandad, Rishad, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL pitch report
Rawalpindi is a road with a run rate of 9.3 in the last four years (18 matches). More than 200 in first-innings is an even money chance in that study period so any par line set in the 190s to go overs is a play.
We await Sportsbook specials but both teams for 220 has won four times with some absolutely massive scores. United chased 228 against Sultans last time out.
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL match prediction
It is early doors so we don't advise big plays on match odds without seeing how teams are setting up. Chaos is never far away in this tournament so both units here could do something completely unexpected in terms of line-up or balance.
But the 1.834/5 about United picking up from where they left off seems about fair. It was notable how Lahore's only win came against United last season.
In-play don't be surprised to see 220 chased. There is no toss bias in night games. We do expect the side batting first to shorten considerable. So a trade on Lahore as outsiders into 1.705/7 favourites is on if the flip goes their way.
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars PSL player bets
With Rawalpindi being such a road it might be best to consider milestone betting for this one. Why worry about what others are doing when you can just back your man for a 50?
Van der Dussen is first in line. He has a win rate in two-years on top bat at 46% so we hope for the chance with Sportsbook to back him for a 50 at around the 15/82.88 mark. If not, then we'll take the 5/23.50 that he tops.
Recommended bets
