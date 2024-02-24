PSL Matches 11 and 12 Tips: Time for big-priced top-bat wins

Sultans value

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Sunday 25 February, 09.00

TV: Live on Sky734

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators best bets

Quetta's transition from an also-ran to a title contender appears to be complete. What other conclusion is their to reach with them priced at 1.9210/11 for a visit to the fearsome Sultans?

On form, Quetta have the edge. They have won three out of three while Sultans suffered their first defeat by losing a thriller to Zalmi on Friday.

Still, man-for-man we're not wholly convinced by Quetta. Apart from the consistent Jason Roy their top six has little to worry about. The bowling looks pretty solid but there are runs to be had with Muhammad Hasnain, although potent, often pricey.

It is arguable that Sultans deserve more respect in the market. The five-run loss to Zalmi may only serve as a wake-up call to complacency. They were bossing the chase but too many batters left it to each other.

Eight of the last 12 first-innings in PSL at Multan have busted 170 or more. Quetta's batting might be a short against a mean attack on the runs line. Eight have also been won by the team batting first. We could add that extra comfort rug of the toss bias in our favour.

Mohammad Rizwan has one win in four so he's not the worst bet to cop in line with his win rate at a boosted 13/53.60 with Sportsbook. Jason Roy has been boosted to 7/24.50 with Sportsbook and he's now winning at a rate of 50% in the last three tournaments.

Back Multan @ 2.001/1 Bet now

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi

Sunday 25 February, 14:30

TV: Live on Sky734

Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi best bets

Zalmi got their first win in the tournament by beating Sultans. They hung in there and made their opponents pay for carelessness.

Winning despite failure from Babar Azam will also boost confidence. Previously they were looking a little too reliant on Babar for runs.

Lahore are in action on Saturday against Karachi. A fourth defeat could well see the match odds market a choice affair.

We await Sportsbook prices (as expected). We're definitely looking to play middle-order to lower-order for a top-bat winner at a big price. Paul Walter, Rovman Powell and Asif Ali could well fit the bill for Zalmi.

Sikandar Raza is an option for Lahore while Shaheen Afridi's penchant for promotion as skipper could well make him a big-priced gamble.

Four of the five matches at Lahore had been won by the chaser before Saturday's action busting a massive bat-first toss bias.