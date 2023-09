Lahore pitch good for batting

Babar boosted

Pakistan v Bangladesh

Wednesday 5 September, 10:30

TV: Live on TNTSports

Pakistan v Bangladesh team news

Pakistan are looking like they best team in the tournament despite only duffing-up Nepal and one innings against India. They were excellent against the latter, bowling them out for 266 and were denied victory by rain. They are a settled side at the moment and full of confidence.

Probable XI: Fakhar, Imam, Babar, Rizwan, Salman, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz, Afridi, Rauf, Naseem

Bangladesh have a win and defeat to their name. They struggled against a better quality Sri Lanka outfit and then were indebted to winning the toss againast Afghanistan, racking up 334. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a doubt after retiring hurt with a ton in that game. All-rounder Mahedi Hasan stands by.

Possible XI: Naim, Hridoy, Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Afif, Shamim, Mahedi, Taskin, Shoriful, Mahmud

Pakistan v Bangladesh pitch report

Bat first, bat big and win the game. Sri Lanka's 291 against Aghanistan was just shy of the fourth 300 or more in five since international cricket returned to Lahore. Not surprisingly on a flat wicket scoreboard pressure is the key factor and chasing is tricky. Pakistan for 300 or more is likely to be a shade odds-against at 1.9110/11.

Pakistan v Bangaladesh match odds

This is Pakistan batting power versus Bangladesh bowling economy according to the two-year data. Pakistan have a strike rate almost ten clicks higher (91.4) than Bangladesh. But the latter are tighter with the ball, an economy rate of 4.9 versus 5.3.

That suggests Bangladesh can make an impression if the toss goes their way. We're lining up a trade from 3.55 to close to even money.

Pakistan v Bangaladesh player bets

Babar Azam has been boosted by Sportsbook to 13/53.60 for top Pakistan bat. On career win rate versus implied probability that gives us an edge of almost 3%. Mehidy, although a doubtful starter, is no 6/16.80 chance for Bangaldesh given he opened and topped with 112 last time out.