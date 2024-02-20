Pakistan Super League Tips Matches Six and Seven: Rizwan and Fakhar to the fore

Zalmi decent option

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

Wedesday 21 February, 09.00

TV: Live on Sky743

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings Best Bets

Zalmi are 1.845/6 favourites with Kings 2.1411/10 for the contest at Lahore. That could well look a very chunky price indeed come the end of the season, particularly if trends hold.

In Lahore 20 of the last 28 have been won by the team batting first and 18 first-innings have busted 180 or more. We may be able to play overs 182.5. Zalmi's batters should fancy their chances, then, of going big.

Back Zalmi batting first @ 1.845/6

Kings have played only once but were well-beaten by 55 runs against Sultans. They look like a poor outfit, potentially reliant on late hitting from Kieron Pollard or some magic spin from Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pollard is a possible fancy at 13/27.50 for top Kings bat. James Vince has been boosted to 11/43.75 for Kings, Babar Azam, who won last time out, is 13/53.60 and that is value on win rate but we tend not to play back-to-back.

There are some big prices of note from Sportsbook. They go 30/131.00 for both sides to score 220 or more. Keep an eye on that market for games to come that is the road at Rawalpindi.

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

Wedesday 21 February, 14.30

TV: Live on Sky743

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars Best bets

This is a repeat of the last year's final and a meeting of the two most consistent sides in the tournament in recent years.

But Multan have the momentum, if there is such a thing. They secured a strong win over Islamabad United on Tuesday while Lahore are already under pressure after defeats in their opening two.

Given that form Multan are probably fair favourites at 1.8910/11. It's a chance for small slice of revenge after defeat in the 2023 final.

Seven of the last ten first-innings in PSL at Multan have busted 170 or more. Seven have also been won by the team batting first. Multan to hit the latter trend on the match odds could be a solid wager.

We're betting win rates on top bats. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman have both drawn two blanks so far so they are overdue after both starting the series with two-year win rates at 38%.

We expect Sportsbook to offer boosts on one or both. Rizwan is currently at 11/53.20 and Fakhar 11/43.75.

Rizwan should have got the win against Islamabad on Tuesday but with the market at his mercy he made a mistake and allowed Reeza Hendricks to steal in.

There will be interest in Lahore's trio of three pacers for top bowler. But beware. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan have win rates (two years) at 18.5, 17.8 and 10.7 respectively.

Back Fakhar Zaman top Lahore bat @ 11/43.75

Back Mohammad Rizwan top Multan bat @ 11/53.20

