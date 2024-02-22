Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi PSL Tips: Potent Abbas can down Peshawar
Ed Hawkins previews the contest from Multan on Friday and makes a strong case for a top bowler bet at 3/14.00
Sultans at expected price
Abbas in line for a win
Babar and Rizwan boosted
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
Friday 23 February, 14.00
TV: Live on Sky743
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi team news
Multan have won three out of three. They needed a Mohammad Rizwan masterclass to recover for a tricky chase of 167 against Lahore last time out. Late, brutal, hitting from Iftikhar was headline-stealing, though. He should bat a spot higher as a result.
Probable XI: Rizwan, Malan, Hendricks, Yasir, Iftikhar, Willey, Khushdil, Usama, Abbas, Ali, Dahani
Naveen-ul-Haq could be available for Zalmi after Afghanistan's series against Sri Lanka. He could pinch compatriot Waqar Salamkheil's spot although Zalmi may prefer his wrsit spin given pacer Luke Wood's form.
Probable XI: Ayub, Babar, Haris, Kohler-Cadmore, Powell, Asif, Jamal, Wood, Zeeshan, Irshad, Salmkheil
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi pitch report
Seven of the last 11 first-innings in PSL at Multan have busted 170 or more. Seven have also been won by the team batting first. Multan chased 167 against Qalandars with six balls remaining. With the Multan attack looking mean with an economy of 7.3, shorting a par line for Zalmi in the low 170s is an option.
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi match odds
The 1.794/5 about Multan at this stage is what one might expect. If they continue on their current trajectory, however, they'll be hitting the 1.608/13 region sharpish.
Zalmi have lost their first two and looked surprisingly bad against Karachi Kings last time out. Kings may well prove to be the weakest in the tournament.
The Zalmi bowlers went round the park in their game against Quetta and then their batters flopped. Babar Azalm has been doing the heavy lifting on his own. It should be another loss.
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi player bets
Babar and Rizwan have been boosted to 12/53.40 and 11/43.75 respectively but they're both up with their win rates so far. Iftikhar might be value at 8/19.00 for Sultans as he should bat at No 5. For Zalmi we're keeping an eye on Aamer Jamal at 22/123.00. There's no win rate data for the rationale but he can be a fearsome ball striker and he could be close to a breakthrough innings.
With the ball, Abbas Afridi is the right favourite at 3/14.00 for top Sultans bowler. We'll have a small interest on a death bowler who is rarely out of the wickets. He is yet to win and there's an edge on win rate. His record against Zalmi isn't too shabby. In 35 balls against the projected top five he has five wickets.
