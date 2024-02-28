Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators PSL Tips: Du Plooy the ploy at 5/1

Vince a doubt

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

Thursday 29 February, 14.00

TV: Live on Sky743

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators team news

Kings were well beaten in their first home game by Islamabad on Wednesday. They are new-look, though. Tim Seifert, as expected, opened the batting while Leus du Plooy suddenly turned up at No 3, a signing that wasn't trailed on their socials. James Vince and Daniel Sams missed the game with illness.

Probable XI: Masood, Seifert, Du Plooy, S Malik, Pollard, Nawaz, Sams, Irfan, Hasan, Hamza, Shamsi, Amir Khan

Sarfaraz Ahmed has travelled with the squad after a scan cleared him of an injury. It doesn't look as though Gladiators have added new players since they last played, a loss to Multan Sultans. That was their first of the season.

Probable XI: Roy, Shakeel, Nafay, Rossouw, Sarfaraz, Rutherford, Akeal, Wasim, Amir, Abrar, Tariq

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators pitch report

Fourteen from the last 25 PSL matches have been won by the side batting first. More than 175 has been topped 14 times. Both trends were busted in the opener with Karachi failing to defend 165 against Islamabad. It didn't look too tacky a wicket in the chase it has to be said so an overs play on a shorter par line could be an option. QG's run rate of 9 and KK's bowling economy of 8.7 means we'd rather the hosts batted second for the strategy.

Quetta over 175.5 1st inns runs @ 2.001/1

Quetta are marginal favourites at 1.981/1 for this one. It has to be said that despite three wins out of four, we're yet to be convinced.

As brutal as it sounds, we just don't like their XI. The middle-order looks short on power and it could be that they are found out in time.

Still, Kings are no great shakes and pre-tournament we had them to finish bottom. This isn't the greatest betting heat of the show and if we had to play we'd ask the toss bias to do the heavy lifting.

We're happy to have the option to back Du Plooy, one of the most reliable on the top-bats in the world again. Happier still that we can get 5/16.00 about a guy who should bat at No 3. He's had a sighter on Wednesday and should improve for the run. Jason Roy has been boosted to 10/34.33 for top Quetta bat.

Leus Du Plooy top Karachi bat @ 5/16.00

