Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Riz can do the biz in Sultans stroll

Sultans value

runs short if hosts bat first

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans

Sunday 3 March, 14.00

TV: Live on Sky743

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans team news

Leus Du Plooy and Tabraiz Shamsi were unavailable for the defeat by Quetta last time out as illness swept through the Karachi camp. There may not be room for both, though with James Vince fit again and Tim Seifert being used in the opening berth. Shan Masood may step away from the captaincy at some point as he's having a grim time.

Probable XI: Masood, Seifert, Vince, S Malik, Pollard, Nawaz, Irfan, Hasan, Anwar, Zaid, Shamsi

Sultans pummeled Lahore last time out, posting 214. Usman Khan made a blistering return to the top order with 96 from 55 and it's a wonder why he's not been utilised as early as possible wherever he has playing in the world. David Willey may come back in.

Probable XI: Rizwan, Hendricks, Usman, Tayyab, Iftikhar, Khushdil, Willey, Usama, Ibrahim, Ali, Dahani

Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans pitch report

Fourteen from the last 26 PSL matches have been won by the side batting first. More than 175 has been topped 14 times. Both games have been won by the chaser this term with two first-innings scores of 165. An unders play on the par line may be best served were Kings to bat first with an average run rate of 9.1 versus a crack Multan attack. Kings will do well to post 165.

We thought this might be the first game where we saw a 1.608/13 favourite. Arguably Multan should be in that region. Instead they go off as big as 1.728/11.

They should win this game confortably. Sultans have already qualified for the play-offs and will keep the hammer down in the quest for top spot. They have suffered only one defeat in six.

Mohammad Rizwan has had a disappointing hit rate this year on top-bat. But we keep faith after one win in six. He is still within win-rate range at 11/43.75. We were hoping for 5/16.00 again on Du Plooy but Sportsbook have cut to 7/24.50.

Back Mohammad Rizwan top Sultans bat @ 11/43.75 Bet here

Now read more Cricket previews and tips here.