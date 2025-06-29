Texas Super Kings v MI New York MLC Tips: Runs keep coming in Dallas

Texas 1.78 4/5 to get back on track

Texas Super Kings v MI New York

Monday 30 June, 01:00

TV: Live on Willow

Texas Super Kings v MI New York MLC team news

Pollard, with 32 from 16 on the head-to-head, is often good for a late-season win and the 6/17.00 is starting to appeal.

Texas Super Kings halted a two-game losing streak by beating Los Angeles Knight Riders last time out. They defended 196 with ease with Noor Ahmad showing IPL form again with two for 27 after some pricey shows.

They have moved on from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell at the top of the order recognising this is all about bat power. Marcius Stoinis at No 4 is awaiting a good score while Donovan Ferreira offers lower-order hitting insurance. Likewise Akeal Hosein.

Possible Texas XI: Smit Patel, Du Plessis, Mukkamalla, Stoinis, Ranjane, Ferreira, Savage, Akeal, Noor, Burger, Zia-ul-haq

MI New York have one win in six and have slipped to fifth in the table after Orcas discovered some form with two straight wins. One of those was against MI and it was a game they should never have lost.

All Kieron Pollard needed to do was not be hit for six off the last ball of the match. So he produced a legside long hop to Shimron Hetmyer and down they went. It wasted Nic Pooran's 60-ball 108 and Tajinder Singh's 35-ball 95.

Possible MINY XI: de Kock, Monank, Pooran, Tajinder, Pollard, Bracewell, Potgieter, Sunny Patel, Boult, Ehsan, Ugarkar

Texas Super Kings v MI New York MLC pitch report

This is the last game played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in the league stage before the competition returns for the play-offs. The next stop is Lauderhill, Florida. In Dallas, there has been no sign at all that the pitches have slowed up or got worn despite traffic. They appear to have been rotating three or four.

Although Freedom-Unicorns produced a low-scorer on Saturday night, the Orcas-LA game which followed was another runfest. There is nowt wrong with expecting more high-scoring in this one. Sportsbook's 7/52.40 that both team bust 190 is a fair shout.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score 190 SBK 7/5

Texas Super Kings are 1.784/5 for victory over a dreadful MI New York team. That is something of a collector's item. It would not have been in the least surprising had the market been unable to separate the two. The money has been consistently enthral to MI franchises regardless of the competition or form.



As it stands, then, the prices are right. Texas are better than MINY who have struggled to contend with losing Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai before a ball was bowled. It is probable that had one or both been available Pollard wouldn't even have played.

Texas should keep the gap between the top three and the bottom three at a sizeable measurement. In the head-to-head Texas managed a three-run win. It might be argued MINY have been as competitive only once since.

Marcus Stoinis is 4/15.00 for top Texas bat. Could he deliver? We do like him in terms of being in the win zone but a check on the match-up (small study sample admittedly) puts us off. Just 40 runs from 33 balls against the combo of Boult-Pollard-Bracewell-Ehsan.

Pollard is 6/17.00 and is often good for a late-season win for top MI bat. His match-up against the Burger-Akeal-Noor-Zia combo is 51 off 38 for two outs. Not rip-roaring stuff.