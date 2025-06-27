MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Orcas underrated for 'shock' win

Orcas and MINY should be closer in betting

Both teams struggling for form

Dallas surfaces being rotated

Orcas could be favourites with score on board

Waiting on Klaasen and Pooran big shows

MI New York v Seattle Orcas

Saturday 28 June, 01:00

TV: Live on Willow

MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC team news

MI New York have one win in five but the nature of the six-team league means they are likely to qualify for the play-offs because LA Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas are slightly worse. They were thrashed by San Francisco last time out, conceding a massive 246.

In true MI style they cannot decide on a batting order. Nic Pooran was at No 4 instead of No 3. Michael Bracewell was down to No 5 having previously done well at 3. There is a big drop-off from overseas to domestic talent.

Possible MINY XI: De Kock, Monank, Bracewell, Pooran, Pollard, Richards, Tajinder, Patel, Boult, Naveen, Adil

Orcas have lost all five. They've not really recovered from losing the selection of Faz Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib due to the Trump travel ban. When they've needed reinforcements, there haven't been any. Gerald Coetzee has now arrived at least to plug the gap left by Farooqi.

But it is also fair to say that big-name players David Warner and Heinrich Klaasen just haven't delivered. Perhaps there is tension between the two as Warner believes he should be leading this team. Both Sikandar Raza and Coetzee remain available despite the Zimbabwe-South Africa Tests.

Possible Orcas XI: Warner, Jahangir, Jones, Mayers, Klaasen, Hetmyer, Raza, Coetzee, Harmeet, Jasdeep, Gannon

MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC pitch report

The Grand Prairie surface remains flat. It appears they are rotating more than one track so these pages have made a decision not to start placing bets on the rationale of a used surface. In the absence of clear information about which track is being used, or hasn't been used, we're betting blind in that regard. Sixes came in at 26 for LA versus Washington as both teams hit 200 on Friday.

What was notable about that was how even LA managed to hit. They had struggled dreadfully and almost doubled their per-game six average. Orcas have been similar to MI with the bat. But purely on the surfaces at Dallas and those potential short boundaries on one side, Orcas runs do look cheap at 177.5 overs for the match.

MI New York are 1.654/6 with Seattle 2.447/5. These pages have been very down on MINY throughout the tournament so it should come as no surprise to hear them described as dreadful value. It's a terrible price about a team which doesn't know how to win.

Sure, they play a Seattle side who are even worse but with one win between these sides in ten, this should be much closer to a choice affair. If Orcas were to bat first and get a flat surface, then they're flipping these odds by the break potentially.

That should make for a basic in and out trade as we don't expect the market to shift a huge amount on the flip. Equally there's nowt wrong with a bet on Seattle and letting it run as the odds are not right.

Everyone is waiting for something spectacular from Pooran and Klaasen. On the data, both are well overdue a score. It doesn't even have to be blockbuster stuff. Both would take a mere contribution at this point. Pooran at 13/53.60 for a top bat and Klaasen at 3/14.00 for the same doesn't have huge appeal, largely because both have dropped a place in the order. Pooran's runs are at 28.5 and Klaasen at 25.5. We'll keep faith with a gamble on the latter to produce something.