MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns MLC Tips: Shepherd stands out for key Unicorns role

Unicorns favourites for fifth win

Market finally wise to MINY frailties

Dallas surface continues to confuse

Pooran still waiting for big show

Shepherd smarts could be key with ball

MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns

Tuesday 24 June, 01:00

TV: Live on Willow

MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns MLC team news

MI New York were beaten by Freedom last time out as they failed to defend 188. They are still waiting for a Nic Pooran special to ignite their campaign. With only one win so far they still have plenty of time to find their groove but the signs are there that it will continue to be a struggle.

There is little room for a shake-up having lost Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan. In time Kieron Pollard may step out for George Linde given the success of all-action spin-hitter Michael Bracewell. They also need a bit more from Trent Boult.

Possible MINY XI: De Kock, Monank, Bracewell, Pooran, Pollard, Richards, Tajinder, Patel , Boult, Naveen, Adil

Unicorns have a 100% record after four games and look assured of a play-off. They will, though, do well to keep the hammer down for the all-important top two finish.

Their success is built entirely on fast starts from an aggressive front three. Last time out they passed their stiffest test by chasing a big total against Texas Super Kings, who had previously looked a side full of smarts in the field.

Matt Short has come straight into the XI, replacing Corey Anderson as captain and further strengthening their batting. They could get even stronger if they picked Romario Shepherd instead of Tim Seifert.

Possible Unicorns XI: Short, Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Krishnamurthi, Shepherd, Hassan, Bartlett, Rauf, le Roux, Couch, Gore

MI New York v Washington Freedom MLC pitch report

The Grand Prairie suface is a confusing one. In the Orcas-LA match it looked like a slow and sluggish surface with batters struggling to time the ball. On comms that was the perceived wisdom also with the dugouts reporting the same. Orcas wrestled their way to 177. Texas and Washington then turned up and on the same track shared 443 runs. Perhaps a short boundary on one side can make all the difference.

Given that Unicorns are smashing bowlers left, right and centre it is hard not to reckon that Sportsbook's total runs for SFU at overs 183.5 is a play. MI New York are conceding 9.7 an over. The sixes line is now at 21.5 which is high in the context of Orcas-LA but low for the previous match which recorded 24.

This is a big test for the match odds market. Can the money flow recognise that Unicorns are the best team in the tournament at present and halt the ubiquitous surge for the MI franchise? Yes. Unicorns are 1.738/11 favourites and that is the right price.

There was a slither of hope that the obsession with MINY would result in a smidge of value in Unicorns but that doesn't appear to be the case. Any sort of drift, however, on Unicorns close to a choice affair and we would be interested in playing in-play.

If they make that tweak to their XI to play Shepherd (with Finn Allen risked as the keeper) then deploying the IPL winner could make them pretty unstoppable. Shepherd's death bowling and ability to hit the wide yorker on this surface given the angles could be crucial.

Pooran is 13/53.60 for a top-bat win. He is yet to cop in the series but his previous returns have been below-par, not to mention his strike rate. He really laboured last time out. There's not much joy in terms of big prices. We like to start hitting those when there are signs of a tired surface. Linde may have appeal at 12s at some stage while Pollard is usually good for one win at 6/17.00.

Unicorns' top-bowler market is of interest with Shepherd potentially value at 4/15.00. He is often underrated on these markets and could have the nous to do well on the surface. He has five outs against the MINY 'big three' (De Kock, Pooran, Pollard) in 79 balls.