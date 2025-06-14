Major League Cricket

Major League Cricket Tips Matches Three & Four: Orcas to add to Freedom misery

heinrich Klaasen
Klaasen must bat himself in the top four

Ed Hawkins previews San Francisco Unicorns v LA Knight Riders and Washington Freedom v Seattle Orcas from Oakland on Saturday and Sunday...

San Francisco Unicorns v LA Knight Riders
Saturday 14 June, 22.00
TV: Live on Willow

San Francisco Unicorns v Los Angeles Knight Riders MLC tips

San Francisco Unicorns have an opportunity to go two from two against a potentially depleted Knight Riders in game three from Oakland Coliseum.

Having trumped Washington Freedom in the opener, another two points and a huge step towards the play-offs is on the line with LAKR struggling to get their best XI together. That's because of their West Indies contingent who are in Ireland involved in a damp squib of a T20 series.

Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell and Jason Holder are all expected to be absent for Knight Riders. Although Andre Russell is not included in that series, it is a wonder whether they have the quality to fill those three gaps. Andre Fletcher will probably get a game and Tanveer Sangha, too, but they are far from their strongest.

The Exchange has Unicorns as favourites at 1.768/11 and that could look very short indeed on what looks a good batting wicket at the Coliseum. If Unicorns bat first they should put themselves bang in charge by the break.

The run glut for game two didn't quite materialise after Unicorns' Finn Allen smashed records in the opener as his side amassed 269. Texas and New York produced a 367-run winner with Texas winning by three runs. We're pretty sure this is a road for the short term. Drop-in pitches could start to deteriorate after reasonable traffic. Sportsbook's 5/61.84 that LA bust more than 168.5 match runs has appeal while overs 18.5 sixes looks potentially generous at 8/111.73.

Recommended Bet

Back over 168.5 LA match runs

SBK5/6

Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom
Sunday 15 June, 02:00
TV: Live on Willow

Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom MLC tips

Washington Freedom have had a disastrous start to their title defence. They were hammered by Unicorns, a repeat of the final, in game one and have then lost their marquee signing. Steve Smith's broken finger at Lord's in the World Test Championship means he will not be playing Stateside.

Freedom look a little unbalanced as an XI. There's nowt wrong with a front six with the bat (Andries Gous deployed as a finisher) but there could be a worry about a bowling unit which has already been taken apart. They look to be light on proper pace.

Saurabh Netravalkar and Ben Sears are fine but the options after that are limited in terms of a specialist threat. It's bits and pieces from the likes of Jack Edwards, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Owen and Glenn Phillips. We're not sure why Lockie Ferguson or Jason Behrendorff weren't in the XI. Netravalkar remains value at 7/24.50 for top bowler then with potentially little to beat. 

Orcas, particularly if they bat first, look to be strong value at odds-against. We don't expect the flip to move the market that much. If outright odds were available we would have probably backed them to go from bottom last term to have a serious title bid.

They are blessed with decent domestic talent in Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor and Ben Gannon while David Warner's on-field nous and skip Heinrich Klaasen's power are key. Klaasen making sure he bats in the front four will be important. He is 16/54.20 for top bat.

Shimron Hetmyer is unavailable for Orcas due to that West Indies tour while Faz Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib were awaiting visas. If the latter two make it the Orcas rate a bet pre-toss.

Recommended Bet

Back Saurabh Netravalkar top Freedom bowler

SBK7/2

Now read the best cricket Tips here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Ed Hawkins

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Twenty20

MI New York v Texas Super Kings MLC tips: Pooran may lead runfest

  • Ed Hawkins
Nic Pooran
Twenty20

San Francisco Unicorns v Washington Freedom MLC Tips: Don't rule out chaos in the opener

  • Ed Hawkins
Glenn Maxwell
Twenty20

Major League Cricket Team-by-Team Guide: Orcas can make a splash

  • Ed Hawkins
Nic Pooran

Upcoming Cricket

England Cricket

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Major League Cricket Tips Matches Three & Four: Orcas to add to Freedom misery

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

A 100/1 bet for the World Test Championship

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

Punjab's IPL title to lose?

  • Max Liu