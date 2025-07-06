Major League Cricket Tips Matches 29 and 30: Keep eye on big-priced top bats

Freedom eye top-two finish

MI New York v Washington Freedom

Sunday 6 July, 20:00

MI New York v Washington Freedom MLC tips

MI New York have qualified for the play-offs with a game to spare after Seattle's defeat by Texas Super Kings on Sunday. Freedom need to win to go into the top two ahead of Texas, who have the same number of points having played all their games.

A look at the form guide would suggest MINY have found a winning formula. But that formula is nothing more than back-to-back games against bottom team LA. The only other game they won was against Seattle, who have also had a terrible season. Freedom should have little trouble getting the points they need. The match odds market agrees, making them 1.608/13 chances.

The Lauderhill surface continues to be tricky for batting. The first-innings scores in this leg (not including a five-over contest) read: 188-142-82-148-154-168. We await Sportsbook prices but any sort of total runs quote to go under on MINY in the late 170s area has strong appeal. They have a record which would suggest such a bet would be a risk but that's because the tracks at Oakland and Dallas were roads. On their one outing in Florida they posted 142. Also keep an eye on the 20-over runs line.

On top bats prices we are keen on lower-order players. Michael Bracewell, back in the XI at no 5, could be an option. He hit 42 from 24 in the head-to-head. South Africa all-rounder George Linde is also often underrated. Quinton de Kock has come back into the opening slot. You might spot that Trent Boult is batting at No 8, which more than hints with issues of balance.

Freedom won the previous meeting by two wickets after chasing 189. Mitch Owen top scored. It is possible that they look to pair him with Andries Gous at the top of the order instead of Rachin Ravindra, who has had a poor season. That would free up room to bring in another overseas player, possibly Mark Chapman or Mark Adair. Adair is another big price on tops.

LA Knight Riders v San Francisco MLC tips

LA Knight Riders v San Francisco

Monday 6 July, 00.00

We could see a record-low price for a favourite in the tournament as the Unicorns take on a Knight Riders team who are bottom and give off the sense that they only turned up for a jolly. The culture in the Knight Riders team is shocking with one win in nine this season and two wins in seven last term.

When these sides met earlier in the competition Unicorns posted 219 and bowled out LA for 187. The Lauderhill pitch is not conducive to such run-scoring but it wouldn't be a surprise if Unicorns were able to bust the trend against this mob.

Unicorns are buzzing after a thrilling one-run win over Texas last time when they defended just 149. They held off a late onslaught from Donovan Ferreira with Romario Shepherd claiming his wicket. Shepherd's death bowling and his ability to hit a long ball could eventually make the difference in the tournament as he aims to go for back-to-back titles after the IPL win.

Shepherd's two wickets, and three earlier for Marcus Stoinis, shows that this is a surface that rewards pace-off bowlers, or ones with canny variation. To that end there might be a rick on Andre Russell for top LA bowler. He can be expert in such conditions. Unicorns may be without Haris Rauf who completed only one over against Texas. That could mean Corey Anderson comes in for only his fourth game.