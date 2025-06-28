Major League Cricket Tips Matches 19 and 20: Orcas reshuffle gives them the edge

Knight Riders' MLC misery continues

Orcas need to sharpen up

Klaasen runs going cheap

Texas and Freedom bristling

Stoinis always a solid MoM chance

San Francisco Unicorns v Washington Freedom

Saturday 28 June, 21.00

TV: Live on Willow

This is likely to be a dress rehearsal for the first qualifier and the final as by far the two best sides clash in MLC at the Grand Prairie stadium, which hosts the last of three league games before the competition moves on Lauderhill, Florida.

Unicorns are top of the table with a 100% record from six games and a net run rate of 2.4. Freedom are two points behind. They have won five straight after an opening-season loss against Unicorns.

That was a hammering in Oakland. San Francisco amassed 269 with Finn Allen smashing a century. Freedom had no answers and were rolled for 146. It set the blueprint for Unicorns with four of their wins coming from the opportunity to bat first and bat big. Freedom may want to test them in the chase.

The front three of Unicorns are dangerous with Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Allen (back in after a one-game absence for Tim Seifert) reunited. There is extraordinary power lower down the order in the form of Romario Shepherd as Unicorns have actually improved, removing Cooper Connolly for the IPL winner.

Freedom managed to get up in the chase last time out against Los Angeles. They conceded 213, a bit of a worry considering the pathetic efforts from LA with the bat this term. Given their run rate of 9.4 an over, compared to the Unicorns at 8.8 it is clear to see where the league leaders have the edge.

On that basis it could be argued that Unicorns should be shorter. The 1.804/5 on the exchange is just about value as we would have expected them to have shortened into that 1.705/7 territory. If they bat first on a flat surface they should be hot favourites by the break.

On player bets, Glenn Phillips is a decent option at 9/25.50 for most Freedom runs. he has shown good form and it is rare that he is a bad bet on the top runscorer market.

Recommended Bet Back Unircorns to beat Freedom EXC 1.80

Seattle Orcas v LA Knight Riders

Sunday 29 June, 01:00

TV: Live on Willow

Seattle got their first win of the campaign on Saturday by downing MI New York. It coincided with Heinrich Klaasen relinquishing the captaincy, Sikandar Raza taking over and no David Warner. Coincidence?

At the start of the season Orcas looked to have a good balance throughout their XI and were expected to at least be competitive. But it has been clear that all has not been well in the camp. There have been some pretty grumpy faces on the social channels among the group and there was a suspicion that Warner, possibly fairly, reckoned he should have been leading this team. Certainly his record at bringing a crew together is decent.

Coach Matthew Mott has also been axed in a major reshuffle. A statement confirmed a "strategic mid-season leadership changes" and explained that Mott's exit was down to "differences in coaching and management strategies".

It worked at least. They won off the last ball against MI, who are a pretty motley crew themselves. Shimron Hetmyer was required to hit a six off the final ball from Kieron Pollard (what the hell was he doing bowling at the death?!) and he helped a rank, legside longhop over the ropes. Hetmyer may miss out in this one because of injury which could let Warner back in.

Klaasen was down at No 5 so will continue to be a swerve on top bats, We have an eye for Rovman Powell who should be at least good for one win this season. Sportsbook may offer 17/29.50.

As for the match, LA may be marginal favourites once the market matures because of the head-to-head win. But the Orcas changes may now be just what is required. They might be a shout at odds-against.