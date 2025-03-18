Ultimate Guide to IPL Betting: Auction, schedule, squads, IPL odds and more

Mumbai Indians are IPL favourites

Chennai Super Kings also expected to challenge

Reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders look to defend crown

What is the IPL?

The IPL is the popular name for the Indian Premier League. It is a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket league held in India, which has been running since 2008.

Ten teams compete in a group stage, with the top four best performing teams going through to the playoffs to decide a winner.

When does the IPL 2025 start?

The 2025 IPL group stage starts on Saturday 22nd March and continues through till Sunday 18th May.

Then there are playoffs, which begin on Tuesday 20th May and conclude with the IPL final on Sunday 25th May.

What is the opening IPL match?

The first game of the new IPL season on Saturday 25th March sees Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As the Knight Riders are the defending champions they will host both the opening ceremony and the final.

Where will the IPL be played?

Some 13 cities across India will play host to IPL games during the 2025 season.

There are three teams whose games will be split between two host cities. Punjab Kings will play in both Dharamshala and Mullanpur, Rajasthan Royals games will be split between Guwahati and Jaipur, while Delhi Capitals will play games in Delhi and Visakhapatnam.

Here's a look at the cities involved and the stadiums that will be packed out with cricket fans.

City Stadium Capacity Home Team Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium 132,000 Gujarat Titans Bengaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 35,000 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai M. A. Chidambaram Stadium 39,000 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium 35,200 Delhi Capitals Dharamshala HPCA Cricket Stadium 21,200 Punjab Kings Guwahati Barsapara Cricket Stadium 46,000 Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 55,000 Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur Sawai Mansingh Stadium 25,000 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Eden Gardens 68,000 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 50,000 Lucknow Super Giants Mullanpur Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium 38,000 Punjab Kings Mumbai Wankhede Stadium 33,108 Mumbai Indians Visakhapatnam ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 27,500 Delhi Capitals

Which teams are in the 2025 IPL?

Here are the ten teams that will compete in the IPL in 2025, along with information regarding their captains and head coaches.

Team Captain Head Coach Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad Stephen Fleming Delhi Capitals TBA Hemang Badani Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Ashish Nehra Kolkata Knight Riders Ajinkya Rahane Chandrakant Pandit Lucknow Super Giants Rishabh Pant Justin Langer Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Mahela Jayawardene Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer Ricky Ponting Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Rahul Dravid Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rajat Patidar Andy Flower Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins Daniel Vettori

How does the IPL format work?

The ten franchises have been split into two groups which can be seen below.

Group A Group B Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Dehli Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants

Each team plays the other teams in their group twice. They will also play twice against the team from the same row in the other group, along with a single match against the other four teams.

So in total, each side plays 14 games during the group stage.

There is a unified points table and the top four teams at the end of the group stage, progress to the playoffs.

The teams that finish first and second play in Qualifier 1, with the winner reaching the final.

Then the teams that are third and fourth meet in the Eliminator match. The winner goes though to Qualifier 2, meeting the loser from Qualifier 1, with a place in the final at stake.

What happened in IPL 2024?

The group stage of the 2024 IPL finished as follows.

Position Team Points 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 20 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 3 Rajasthan Royals 17 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 5 Chennai Super Kings 14 6 Dehli Capitals 14 7 Lucknow Super Giants 14 8 Gujarat Titans 12 9 Punjab Kings 10 10 Mumbai Indians 8

In the playoffs Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to progress to the final.

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, but were then defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

In the final, Kolkata Knight Riders once again reigned supreme against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they beat them for the second time in a week.

Who has won the IPL in past seasons?

In the 17 IPL seasons there have been seven different champions and an additional four teams that have been runners-up.

Due to the franchise element of the Indian Premier League, there are teams which are now defunct, such as Deccan Chargers. Here are the past winners and runners-up in each IPL season.

IPL Season Winner Runner-up 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2020 Mumbai Indians Dehli Capitals 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals 2023 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad

Where can I watch IPL 2025?

Cricket fans in the UK can follow all the action in the IPL on Sky Sports.

Games will be split between Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with the option to watch on your TV or enjoy an IPL live stream on your mobile device.

What are the IPL betting odds?

One of the aspects of the IPL that makes it interesting, especially from a betting perspective, is a system that sees the team rosters have a major refresh every year.

This has created a situation when Mumbai Indians, who finished 10th last season, start as the favourites in the IPL betting for 2025 at 4/15.00.

Past form does of course count for something, with the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders the third favourites in the IPL odds at 6/17.00. They are behind the most successful team in the history of the competition, Chennai Super Kings at 5/16.00.

Here are the latest odds in the IPL betting.

IPL Team IPL Winner Odds IPL Finalist Odds Mumbai Indians 4/15.00 15/82.88 Chennai Super Kings 5/16.00 5/23.50 Kolkata Knight Riders 6/17.00 13/53.60 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 17/29.50 10/34.33 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9/110.00 10/34.33 Lucknow Super Giants 10/111.00 4/15.00 Delhi Capitals 10/111.00 4/15.00 Gujarat Titans 10/111.00 4/15.00 Punjab Kings 11/112.00 9/25.50 Rajasthan Royals 12/113.00 9/25.50

How does the IPL auction work?

The IPL auction ensures that each team has a fresh look for every season. At the last auction in November 2024, franchises were allowed to retain a maximum of six players from their previous year's squad. Only five of these players could be capped.

Each team is given the same budget for the auction and were deducted a specific amount from their purse, for every player they retained.

Players register to be listed in the auction, with some 1,574 being available for purchase for the 2025 IPL season.

The Indian international wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL auction history, with Lucknow Super Giants paying £2.54million for him.

How do the 2025 IPL squads look?

After the auction, the squads for the 2025 IPL season now look like this.

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vansh Bedi, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Sam Curran, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Nathan Ellis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Andre Siddarth, Gurjapneet Singh, Rahul Tripathi

Dehli Capitals

Harry Brook, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mukesh Kumar, Manvanth Kumar, Ajay Mandal, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Madhav Tiwari, Tristan Stubbs, Tripurana Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (captain), Gurnoor Brar, Jos Buttler, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Kagiso Rabada, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Sunil Narine, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Luvnith Sisodia

Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant (captain), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Shamar Joseph, Aryan Juyal, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Singh, Digvesh Singh, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya (captain), Raj Angad Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Naman Dhir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Will Jacks, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Reece Topley, Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Suryakumar Yadav

Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (captain), Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Maheesh Theekshana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Manoj Bhandage, Swastik Chikara, Rasikh Salam Dar, Tim David, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Rathee, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Suyash Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins (captain), Zeeshan Ansari, Sachin Baby, Brydon Carse, Rahul Chahar, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammad Shami, Abhishek Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Atharva Taide, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Verma, Adam Zampa

IPL betting tips and analysis

We will have IPL betting predictions available throughout the season from our cricket betting expert Ed Hawkins.

In the meanwhile, let's take a closer look at the favourites in the IPL odds.

After such a poor season in 2024, Mumbai Indians now find themselves as favourites in the IPL betting. The thought is that they have addressed the issues that existed in their squad during the auction period, particularly the deficiency in their bowling attack when Jasprit Bumrah was out. With Bumrah injured for the first few games, we will quickly get to see how they cope without him. Hardik Pandya will lead the way, having won the IPL in 2022 with Gujarat Titans.

The second favourites are the Chennai Super Kings, who just missed out on a playoff place in 2024. They retained Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube and MD Dhoni. The Super Kings were also able to re-sign some of the key players they released such as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. The Super Kings look to be strong in all departments and it would be a surprise if they did not make the playoffs.

The holders are the third favourites, following a dominant season in 2024. Unsurprisingly, the Knight Riders maxed out their retention capacity, keeping the likes of Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravathy and Andre Russell. Only two teams have ever defended the IPL, but the signing of new captain Ajinkya Rahane has added even more experience into their ranks.

Name the finalists IPL betting

As well as IPL betting markets being available for the winners and reaching the final, you can also try to predict the two finalists.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are ranked as the likeliest finalists at 12/113.00.

Here are some of the most probable combinations for the IPL final betting, with others available.