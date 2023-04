Sunrisers new signings bedding in well

Mumbai bowlers remain vulnerable

Time to back Skye Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Tuesday, 15:00 BST

After very poor starts, both of these sides are turning it around and now looking for a third straight win. Mumbai are rated marginal favourites at odds of 1.9, Sunrisers 2.1.

Brook leading Sunrisers revival

For Sunrisers, two factors explain their transformation from the side thrashed in their first two outings. First the side was bolstered by the arrival of their South African trio. Second, Harry Brook showed his true self and extraordinary potential to the IPL.

This is now a very different side, with new signings bedding in. Can they contend? Perhaps, but I still doubt their bowling, especially as it is hard to get either Adil Rashid or Fazalhaq Farooqi into the side.

Mumbai offering little with the ball

Their batting nonetheless has almost limitless power if Brook tees off from the outset and sets it up for their strong finishers. I think they can take this Mumbai attack apart. That Piyush Chawla - a solid spinner, but way down the Indian pecking order - has been their best bowler by a distance speaks volumes.

Mumbai are of course packed with their own power and their good news comes in the form of runs for the top order, particularly 43 off 25 from Suryakumar Yadav. I don't believe they can contend with such an unbalanced side, but they remain capable of hitting the 200+ scores that seem increasingly more essential.

Back Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 11/10

High scores relatively rare at Hyderabad

So will this be a high scoring game? Perhaps for the above reasons, but I wouldn't bet on it. The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is a relatively low-scoring ground, with more than half of first innings totals coming in below 160. The two so far were an outstanding 203 and a woeful 143. I reckon 180 will take plenty of beating.

Therefore rather than advising a bet on Sunrisers runs, just back them to win the match at 11/10. For my money, they should be favourites. Furthermore, while pre-toss match odds bets are generally to be avoided, there is barely any chaser bias here - the chaser has won in ten out of the last 19 games here.

Regarding the tops markets, today's two #OddsBoost batsmen are Harry Brook and Rohit Sharma, enhanced to 10/3 and 3/1 to top-score for their respective sides.

Back Harry Brook for Top Sunrisers Batsman @ 10/3

Back Brook. 10/3 is a fair price about any opening batsman in IPL. Let alone one of the world's very best, coming in off an unbeaten ton.

Back Suryakumar Yadav for Top Mumbai Batsman @ 5/1

Just as he was bound to come good eventually, so too Yadav. Skye has been a reliable bet in the top Mumbai market for years and has now drifted to stand out price - 5/1 and 10/1 for Top Match Batsman. That effort last time showed he's not in bad form, so this is the perfect time to get on. Again these would be nice about any number three batsman, let alone one of the best.

Back Suryakumar Yadav for Top Match Batsman @ 10/1

