Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Gill could kill SRH challenge

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans

Sunday 6 April, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans IPL team news

Sunrisers Hyderabad's title challenge is falling apart with three defeats in four. The pre-tournament favourites went into the weekend bottom of the table. It is no surprise, as discussed in the latest episode of Cricket...Only Bettor.

They are a one-trick pony. If their batters misfire or are stymied by canny bowling they have nowhere to go, particularly with a bowling attack which cannot keep things tight. They are conceding 11 an over on average this season. The lack of squad depth means there is little they can do to change the narrative. Another loss here and they are looking at winning six of their last nine to have any hope of making the top four.

Probable SRH XI: Head (Ansari sub), Abhishek, Ishan, Reddy, Klaasen, Verma, Manohar, Cummins, Harshal, Shami, Simarjeet

Gujarat Titans have two wins from three. They are solid rather than spectacular, which should not be underestimated or sneered at. RCB and Mumbai Indians, who they have beaten, would dearly love as much gumption on-field.

They are using only three overseas at the moment because Kagiso Rabada has gone home to South Africa for personal reasons. Gerald Coetzee is with the squad, however. They could also use Glenn Phillips as an all-rounder instead of Shahrukh Khan and sub Ishant Sharma and Sai Sudharsan in and out. They could yet get better.

Possible GT XI: Sai (Ishant sub), Gill, Buttler, Rutherford, Phillips, Tewatia, Rashid, Arshad, Kishore, Siraj, Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans IPL pitch report

Four of the last seven have busted 200 in Hyderabad. Last time Sunrisers' 190 proved to be inadequate against Lucknow, who got home with almost four overs to spare. Around 220 looks to be the minimum. The 20-overs line is currently at 204.5 for overs. That may well come down to late 190s if Gujarat bat first because it is the SRH aggressive batting which drives the market. Bearing in mind that Sunrisers economy rate, Gujarat are more than capable of busting the line.

Sunrisers are 1.865/6. It is a big ask to start getting involved at odds-on with this lot. As we've said, they have one strategy: score as fast as you can. That's it. There is no nuance or brains behind it. It's a bully-boy tactic which may work against the poorer teams, like Rajasthan, or those more prone to chaos like RCB or Mumbai.

Gujarat aren't that team it seems. They had really smart plans for RCB and MI. It suggests they should have prepared well for any onslaught in Hyderabad. They are 2.1411/10. Batting first that comes down quickly. They are far from a mug bet here.

The best way to get with Sunrisers is on their total sixes market which has now dipped to 10.5 overs at even money. Since the surface was changed at their home ground to encourage their batting style they have busted the mark six times in eight innings.

Recommended Bet Back Sunrisers over 10.5 sixes SBK 1/1

Sunrisers are short in the betting because of the fear factor. Their batting is frightening because it can go ballistic and post 280s. But they can only really hurt a team batting first. If they're not batting first on a flat wicket and a bowling unit which has an economy rate of 11, their odds are only going one way. Up.