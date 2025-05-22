Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL tips: Pitch switch means just back Pat at 30s

RCB short favourites

Match switched to Lucknow

This could be a used pitch

Kohli has four top wins in last 10

Cummins good for a win at big price

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Friday 23 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team news

RCB have signed Kiwi Tim Seifert as a replacement for Jacob Bethell, who is available for the last time this season. Seifert will join up with RCB once Karachi Kings' PSL campaign is over so should be able to be picked for their last league game against lucknow.

Josh Hazlewood is unavaiable and is slated for a return for the play-offs. Lungi Ngidi is set to play his final game with Zimbabwean Blessing Muzarabani replacing him.

Possibe RCB bat XI: Salt, Kohli, Agarwal (Suyash sub), Patidar, Jitesh, David, Shepherd, Krunal, Bhuv Kumar, Ngidi, Dayal

Sunrisers produced a strong batting effort to beat Lucknow last time out as they restored some pride after a horrible season. They chased 205 without Travis Head, who was found to be suffering with Covid.

Atharva Taide, once of Punjab, opened in his place. Kamindu mendis retired hurt against LSG so will be considered a doubt. In his absence Abhinav Manohar may get a game.

Possible KKR bat XI: Taide (Ansari sub), Abhishek, Ishan, Klaasen, manohar, reddy, Cummins, harshal, Dubey, Malinga

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL pitch report

This game was switched from Bengaluru to Lucknow on Tuesday because of severe weather. That may suit Sunrisers after they won there upon resumption of the tournament. The break has probably helped groundstaff to produce less worn surfaces and it looked a good track for LSG-SRH batters.

However, in the last 20 at Lucknow, unders 175 has won 11 times in first-innings. It could be that because of the quick turnaround this is a used pitch so expecting a road might be folly. The 20-over line at 181.5 has the feel of a sell, particularly as both teams have average team scores of under 174 in the last ten. However, we might be able to do better. With the overs at 194.5 it is fair to reckon the two come closer together so we will look for a short at 186.5

Recommended Bet Back under 186.5 1st inns runs EXC 2.0

RCB are 1.618/13 with Sunrisers 2.6213/8. We won't be rushing to be betting Virat Kohli and crew at those odds even if they are engaged in a punch-for-punch threeway with Gujarat and Punjab for the top spot.

It is a golden rule that RCB are a franchise to avoid at odds-on. It's a strategy which may have to be considered carefully as they appear to be on an upward trajectory. But at significant odds-on? No thanks. That is the realm of a really crack, storied unit and RCB are not that level yet.

Sunrisers, of course, have problems. Against LSG they looked a happier unit, though. The reset may have done them some good. They are far from a bad option to trade for a flip on the match odds.

Taide is a little chunky at 5/16.00 for top SRH bat as an opener. An average of 30 and strike rate of 140 in his T20 domestic career suggests he has been unfortunate not to nail a role. But if we're right about a used pitch Pat Cummins may finally be worth a stake at 30/131.00. We've been waiting for the right odds and conditions. The Aussie manages at least a win a season. There is a small chance he may bat a place higher if Kamindu is out.

For RCB Kohli, with four wins in the last ten, will be all the rage at 15/82.88 for top RCB bat. He is 11/82.38 for a 50 and 5/61.84 over 34.5 runs. The latter has won seven in the last 10.