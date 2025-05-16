Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: RCB eye top spot

The IPL returns
The IPL returns after a 10-day break

Ed Hawkins has all the stats and trends as the IPL restarts with RCB set to knock out KKR on Saturday...

  • RCB slight favourites

  • Tournament resumes after 10-day break

  • Formbook should hold

  • Kohli Mr Reliable

  • Raghuvanshi underrated

Cricket Superboost

The IPL returns after a 10-day break on Saturday and the Betfair Sportsbook are super-bosting RCB's star man Virat Kohli's price to hit a six from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00. Kohli has hit 18 sixes so far this IPL season, more than any other RCB player.

Recommended Bet

Back Virat Kohli to hit 1+ Six for RCB

SBK1/1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders
Saturday 17 May, 15:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team news

RCB can go top of the table with two to play with a win. But they are likely to have to do it without Josh Hazlewood, whose shoulder niggle had hit before the tournament suspension. repports suggest he could return next week.

Phil Salt, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi and Jacob Bethell are all present. Bethell will be available for only two matches. It is not clear whether Shepherd will be able to play in the play-offs. Ngidi will not be allowed. Mayank Agarwal has replaced the injured Dev Padikkal. Rajat Patidar netted on Thursday calming fears of a finger injury.

Possibe RCB XI: Salt, Kohli, Agarwal (Suyash sub), Patidar, Jitesh, David, Shepherd, Krunal, Bhuv Kumar, Ngidi, Dayal

KKR must win and need an unlikely run of results elsewhere to stand any chance of qualification. Quinton de Kock has returned but Moeen Ali has withdrawn. They are also sweating on the fitness of Rovman Powell.

Powell has been in Dubai while the tournament has been suspended and a replacement could be named before the game starts. De Kock could take back the opening slot from Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Venkatesh Iyer should return. 

Possible KKR XI: De Kock, Narine, Rahane, Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh, Pandey (Harshit sub), Russell, Rinku, Ramandeep, Vaibhav, Varun

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL pitch report

Different pitches have been used at the Chinaswammy this season. The first two games saw scores of under 170 and then in a rain-affected game another slow surface produced 95 for nine in 14 overs. All three were chased. Since then a switch appears to have been made to a flatter surface with RCB posting 205 against Rajasthan in a nail-biter. Another close game followed with RCB hanging on by two runs against Chennai going after 213.

The 20-over par line says it's going to be a flat one again with an overs play available at 193.5. The short at 186.5 is tempting but, frankly, we're guessing and will have to wait for the TV pitch report as to what surface is being used. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders match prediction

To what extent do we trust the formguide after the IPL hiatus? A ten-day break for Indo-Pak aggressions, of course, has more far-reaching and serious consequences but for the context of these pages, it is natural to be perturbed by the impact.

It shouldn't really be such a big deal. Are RCB suddenly going to morph into an inefficient, confused outfit? And KKR make the switch the other way? Probably not. 

The market is spooked, though. RCB at 1.9010/11 given eight wins in 11 against a team that has not even been successful half of the time in a game more looks like value, even with Hazlewood missing. 

Maybe there is a belief that because KKR absolutely have to win, then they will. But we all know sport doesn't work like that and RCB should be skinnier. We will stick to our golden rule, however, of swerving RCB at odds-on and get with them as soon as they hit even money in-play. On key metrics like boundary percentage, average fours and sixes RCB come out on top. 

Recommended Bet

Back RCB in-play

ECX2.0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL pitch report

Kohli, who has announced his retirement from Tests, has four wins from the last eight on top bats. Sportsbook make him a 6/42.50 chance. He is the same price to score a 50 and that would be the smarter bet as it would take team-mates out of the equation. With the ball, Ngidi, an out-and-out wicket-taker, may have little to beat with no Hazlewood. he is 13/53.60 for top RCB bowler.

For KKR, Venkatesh is due a win on his historic rate but we cannot get on board with the 7/24.50. That's far too short considering Angkrish Raghuvanshi has taken his No 4 slot and he deserves more respect at 6/17.00 with three wins already.

Now read the best IPL Tips here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Twenty20

Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches Eight and Nine: Waqar to whack Royals

  • Ed Hawkins
Quinton de Kock
The Hundred

The Hundred Tips Matches 21 and 22: Bowlers to dominate at Cardiff and Lord's

  • Ed Hawkins
Matt Henry is potent in The Hundred
Stick To Cricket

Stick to Cricket Episode Nine: Special guest Wasim Akram on Stokes, Pakistan and Lancashire

  • Max Liu
Stick to Cricket episode eight

England Cricket

England Cricket

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches Eight and Nine: Waqar to whack Royals

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

Best bets busting 23 points

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

Ultimate betting guide to England v India

  • Joe Dyer