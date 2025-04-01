Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Swerve odds-on RCB and back 66/1 treble
Ed Hawkins picks out a 66/167.00 treble, a bat bet at 13/82.63 and is wary of RCB being overrated at home on Wednesday...
RCB skinny odds-on for win No 3
Chinnaswamy the original road
RCB reliant on Hazlewood
Clear Exchange strategy post-toss
Kohli, Gill and both teams to score 210 a bet at 66/167.00
Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans
Wednesday 2 April, 15:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans IPL team news
RCB have two wins from two and are in the unfamiliar position of feeling like they might be the best team in the competition. Whether that is to damn them with faint praise because this looks like a year of moderate teams remains to be seeen.
What they do have is the best pacer in it. Josh Hazlewood's brilliance could mean that they have four overs guranteed to go for fewer than 30-odd. That might be enough to get them into the top two. In time they might find room for Jacob Bethell with doubts about Liam Livingstone's efficiency.
Possible RCB XI: Salt, Kohli, Padikkal (sub Suyash), Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh, David, Krunal, Bhuv, Hazlewood, Dayal
Gujarat look to be solid more than spectacular this season. They are hoping for a sprinkling of stardust from the likes of Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan to propel them to the latter stages. They have a good front three, a slightly dodgy middle- to lower-order and pacers who have potency at a economy-rate price tag which would make a WAG blush. At least GT have recognised this, falling back to wise sage Ishant Sharma.
They can improve their XI, though. Why Glenn Phillips, the best pound-for-pound cricketer in the world, doesn't get a game remains a mystery. He can do it all, offering brilliant fielding, useful overs and long boundaries.
Possible GT XI: Sai, Gill, Buttler, Sharurkh, Rutherford (sub Ishant), tewatia, Rashid, Rabada, Kishore, Siraj, Krishna
Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans IPL pitch report
The Chinnaswamy is the original IPL road. On five-year form it has the highest run rate, dropping down to third in the last 12 months behind some of the upstart venues so to speak. Five of the last 14 first-innings have produced 200 or more. This suggests that high par lines in the early 200s are an overestimation at even money.
Sometimes, you get a shock. Gujarat were rolled for 147 at the venue last season. If around 1.804/5 is available for 190 or more in the first dig that will be of interest.
What we do know is that the ground has six appeal. Over 20 sixes is an even money shot and Sportsbook offer over 18.5 at 4/51.80.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans IPL match prediction
RCB are as short as 1.834/5. Those who are nervous at the prospect of betting this franchise at prohibitive odds are forgiven.
It is a golden rule that RCB should be taken on when they are rated as such. One day that will change. Maybe this is the year but it is hard to reckon the time is now because of the holes in the RCB XI. Hazlewood aside, it's not a stellar bowling line-up.
Gujarat are a middling sort of outfit. Exactly the type that should cause them problems, then. They're not the worst option at 2.186/5. We will keep the toss bias on side, though, which stands at 11 wins in the last 16 for the defender.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans IPL Exchange strategy
The probability of a flat one and that toss bias should make the trade strategy pretty simple. We would expect the side batting first to score well enough to be significant favourites at the break. For RCB, that could be something in the region of 1.501/2 while Gujarat come in to 1.705/7 territory.
Looking to get green both sides with early break throughs in the first six in the chase might be wise. .
Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans IPL player bets
Sportsbook offer 66/167.00 that Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill top score and both teams bust 210. With Kohli busting 40% onwin rate and Gill overdue on a flat one it's not the worst bet in the world.
If you just want to back Gill for runs, the 13/82.63 he notches a 50 is smart. We prefer milestone betting on flat pitches to take others out of the equation.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
