Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: CSK need spinning pitch for trade chance

RCB hot favourites

CSK need a leveller to be in the game

Chinaswammy surface may be flat

Kohli & Hazlewood reliable

Mhatre worth a gamble

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings

Saturday 3 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

RCB can take a giant step towards a top-two finish with their eighth win of the campaign. They are looking in fine fettle with three straight wins. And throughout they have had a settled line-up.

Now, you could argue that is because a lack of depth and they have been fortunate that players have not suffered chronic loss of form. But they are a unit where each player knows his role. Phil Salt is expected to come back into the XI after missing the win over Delhi with a fever. Romario Shepherd has replaced Liam Livingstone.

Probable RCB XI: Salt, Kohli, Paddikal (Suyash sub), Patidar, David, Krunal, Shepherd, Jitesh, B Kumar, Hazlewood, Dayal

Chennai, already eliminated, are searching for combinations ahead of next season. With Racin Ravindra and Devon Conway axed, Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre are being tried as openers. Mhatre looks as though he has got something.

Sam Curran is trying to make the No 3 slot his own, likewise Dewald Brevis at No 5. Few are convinced by Ravi jadeja at No 4 so don't be surprised if that changes. It might be time for Shivam Dube to man up and say: I'm a proper bat and I'm going to win games.

Probable CSK XI: Rasheed, Mhatre (Kamboj sub), S Curran, Jadeja, Brevis, Dube, Dhoni, Hooda, Ahmad, Khaleel, Pathirana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings IPL pitch report

There was a theory that before the game against Royals, RCB would deploy a batting wicket. And so it proved with both teams busting 190 and RCB winning by 11 runs after posting 205. Previously, it had been one for the bowlers. There had been two consecutive scores in the 160s batting first and then a 14-over contest with RCB going at 6.7 an over. It remains to be seen what they plump for here.

The smart tactic might be to expose CSK's lack of hitting ability and produce a flat one with the hosts potentially wary about playing to Chennai's strengths of spin if something slow and low was the offering. Still, the 20-over poar line for overs at 194.5 is a difficult bet. It would have won only three times in the last 12.

RCB are 1.608/13 for the win and this is the stage of the season where one would expect the established, efficient sides to take care of the dross.

Chennai's consistency in anything they have done has been non-existent, starting with selection. And man for man they may struggle to land a glove on RCB for this one.

This is a shame. We are always looking to take on this RCB franchise at prohibitive odds. And at these numbers RCB are certainly that. But it is hard to see how Chennai can find the motivation or nous to cause an upset. They absolutely need a helping hand from RCB in terms of a pitch. In sbort, they need a leveller.

Listening to the pitch report is no guarantee of accuracy but if, and it's a big if, RCB drop a rick and revert to previous surfaces (or even use the same one that got them the win against Royals) we will look for a trade to a choice affair on Chennai. The tweak of Jadeja and Noor Ahmad could get their blood up and price down.

Recommended Bet Trade CSK to... EXC 2.0

Virat Kohli is the most reliable top bat bet in IPl and is 17/102.70 for his fifth win this season. Josh Hazlewood is also in line for his fifth win on top bowler. Sportsbook make him 23/103.30.

Chennai have no player of such repute. Shivam Dube comes close with two wins in the last five but it's legitimate to reckon, given win rates, that's him done for the season. Mhatre, at just 17, may be worth a punt for the sheer fearlessness of his play. He's already striking at 170. He won't need to bat long for a score and given his team-nmates' travails he won't need many for the win.