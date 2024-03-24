Premier League Tips

Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Football Stats

Royals Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Bangalore to bust on a flat wicket

Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone is [11/2] for top bat

Ed Hawkins has bets at 13/10, 3/1 and 11/2 plus an argument to take on the fav at Bengaluru on Monday...

Recommended bets

(0.5pts) Back Liam Livingstone top PK bat 11/26.50

(1pts) Back Kagiso Rabada top PK bowler 3/14.00

(2pts) Back both teams to score 180 13/102.30

(1pts) Back Punjab 2.186/5

Ed Hawkins P-L

2024: +10.18
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Monday 25 March, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Punjab Kings
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Royals Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Bangalore to bust on a flat wicket

  2. Cricket Tips

    England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

More Indian Premier League