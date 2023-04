Mumbai have more batting power

RCB missing Hasaranga

Yadav a bet at 4/1

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians

Sunday 2 April, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Bangalore are without Wanindu Hasaranga, who is with Sri Lanka in New Zealand. David Willey could come in to keep his spot warm or they could go for Reece Topley. Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood are injured.

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Rawat, Kohli, Maxwell, Lomror, Karthik, Bracewell, Willey, Shahbaz, Harshal, Siraj

Mumbai's bowling worries are well documented with Jaspirt Bumrah and Jhye Richardson ruled out. Sandeep Warrier has signed to bolster resources. They are set up for late order runs but there may be concerns about Ramnadeep and kartikeya who are fill-ins at this level.

Possible XI: Rohit, Ishan, Yadav, Varma, David, Green, Ramandeep, Archer, Behrendorff, Chawla, Kartikeya

Pitch report

Bangalore has been a road in the past. The average all-time first-innings average is 169. Since 2018 it is 181. A score of 192 is the average winning score.

Mumbai may well be the more trustworthy team to get to that sort of number. The par line is likely to be in the mid 170s. Backing them for 190 or more could be available at 2.47/5.

How to play

Bangalore and Mumbai are close to unseparable on the match odds. They are 1.9720/21 and 1.9420/21 respectively.

The toss should help to split them, for punters at least. The toss bias for the chaser is just shy of 60%. Fingers crossed that it goes Mumbai's way as they have a better balance.

Tops value

Suryakumar Yadav has a 27% win rate in the last two years. Sportsbook rate him a 20% chance for top Mumbai bat at 4/1. It's a no brainer that we play on a such a tremendous hitter with such a big edge. Virat Kohli is a big swerve at a boosted 3/1 with a win rate of 12.5%.