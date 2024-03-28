Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Get ready for big runs again

Pitch should be a road

Bangalore Royal Challengers v Kolkata Knight Riders

Frriday 29 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders team news

Bangalore will reckon they've cracked it after beating Punjab. They may be disappointed. Likewise Virat Kohli who said he's 'still got it' after his obligatory one decent knock in eight. Leaving out Reece Topley for Alzarri Joseph is bonkers but it's what to expect from RCB.

Probable XI: Kohli, Faf, Green, Maxwell, Patidar, Rawat, Karthik, Lomror/Dayal (subs), Joseph, Dagar, Siraj

Kolkata have returned to opening with Sunil Narine. It's a proven failure of a strategy but is unlikely to be too damaging. Check highest partnership prices to make it pay. Andre Russell is in sensational form with bat and ball and shows no sign of age catching up with him. Spinner Suyash is an elite option off the bench.

Probable XI: Salt, Narine, Venkatesh, Shreyas, Rana, Ramandeep/Suyash (subs), Rinku, Russell, Starc, Harshit Varun

Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

Twelve of the last 25 at the Chinnaswamy have seen both teams hit 180. And it's six from 25 for both for 200. Sportsbook go 6/5 and 9/2 respectively. RCB were sixth for bowling economy last term and KKR eighth. KKR have hit 200 in the most recent two head-to-heads. A runs play may be all that is required. The par line looks likely to be overs 189.5.

Back both teams to score 180 @ 6/52.20 Bet here

KKR are 2.1011/10 outsiders and that's not a bad wager. We're far from convinced about RCB's balance and team selection (some things never change).

But we do need to be aware that if KKR bowl first they're likely to concede above that par line. The RCB strength is with the batters. If so KKR are still a solid option in the chase and that informs the strategy below.

We'll put a cap on RCB runs at 220 and if they come under that with KKR requiring 180-219 we're playing them in the chase.

We could be even cannier by waiting for Sunil Narine to, inevitably, fall cheaply at which point KKR would drift even further. We may be able to get upwards of 3.002/1.

We'll take a break from our Russell top-bat wager for KKR and instead move on to his colleague Nitish Rana, who has a win rate of 24% on two-year form. Sportbsook have gone overboard at 15/28.50. Where Dre Russ is a follow with the ball. 9/25.50 is too big for a guy with a 26% return.

There are no ricks on top RCB even if Virat Kohli has been boosted to 2/13.00. Faf Du Plessis is on our radar but we'll be brave and play a waiting game.

Back Andre Russell top KKR bowler @ 9/25.50 Bet here

Back Ntish Rana top KKR bat @ 15/28.50 Bet here

