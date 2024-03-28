Premier League Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Get ready for big runs again

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is boosted to 2/1

Ed Hawkins is on runs in Bengaluru and also advises bets at 9/2 and 15/2 for Friday's action.

Recommended bets

(0.5pts) Back Andre Russell top KKR bowler @ 9/25.50

(0.5pts) Back Ntish Rana top KKR bat 15/28.50

(2pts) Back both teams to score 180 6/52.20

Ed Hawkins P-L

2024: +8.13
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt

