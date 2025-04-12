Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Tips: Sixes short has strong chance

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunday 30 March, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru team news

Rajasthan Royals, as suspected, have fitted into their role as strugglers five games in. They've won twice the limit of their ambitions may be to avoid a battle for the wooden spoon. There do appear to be worse teams, such as Chennai.

They were pumped by Gujarat last time, failing at both disciplines. GT posted 217 and the chase rarely looked on as they slid to a pathetic 159 all out. There was no Wanindu Hasaranga, supposed to be the pivot of the team, so Faz Farooqi came in.

Possible RR XI: Jaiswal, Samson, Parag, Rana, Jurel, Hetmyer, Dubey (Farooqi sub), Archer, Theekshana, Deshpande, Sandeep

RCB's lack of middle-order and reliance on Josh Hazlewood was exposed by Delhi Capitals last time. They made a fast start with the bat and a good finish but there was nothing in between as they posted 169. Then Hazlewood went at more than 11 an over. They had nowhere to go.

We doubt they'll change the line-up but in time Jacob Bethell may come in for Liam Livingstone. Dev Padikkal may come under pressure, too, from an all-rounder like Manoj Bhandage. But the reality is they're is very little depth in this squad.

Possible RCB XI: Salt, Kohli, Padikkal (Suyash), Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh, Krunal, David, B Kumar, Hazlewood, Dayal

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL pitch report

This is the first game back in Jaipur, opening up a tried and tested method for punting. Over 64% of matches have come in under 15 sixes. Sportsbook offer unders 16.5 at 5/61.84. That looks like a wager. We might expect a par line pitched at 185.5, which has won four in the last ten. We would be surprised if something whopping landed here but are not exactly expecting a real struggle for batters, either.

Recommended Bet Back under 16.5 sixes SBK 5/6

Royals are 2.265/4 with RCB 1.774/5. It is a golden rule that we swerve RCB at odds-on and it remains firmly in place. They are too short at prohibitive odds. Whether Royals have what it takes, however, to take advantage remains to be seen.

If they have recognised that RCB's strength is also their greatest weakness (and they can do something about it), then they are in business. And that is attacking Hazlewood. Delhi got after him and won the game. Gujarat got after him and won the game.

In small study samples Yas Jaiswal (38 runs from 13) and Nitish Rana have both got at Hazlewood. They will be charged with the job. Royals, therefore, can flip these odds with the strategy.

Having a go at Hazlewood might not the be the worst for our play to go overs his performance mark at 20.5 with Sportsbook (1pt per run, 10 per catch, 20 per wicket). We still need to recognise it as a bet to take two wickets or more because he is unlikely to bat but the stats are in our favour. Hazlewood has taken two or more in 13 from 22 in IPL so he should be a little shorter than 11/102.11 and by the end of the tournament he may finish as a 5/61.84 chance.

Recommended Bet Back Josh Hazlewood over 20.5 performance points SBK 11/10

Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 113 from his last visit to this ground. But otherwise it has been a struggle. His runs per innings is at 29, which is below Sportsbook's mark of 30.5, a total he has passed only seven times in nine at the venue. That could be a play at unders 5/61.84. He is also a good match-up for Sandeep Sharma, the Royals pacer, who has got him out seven times in 74 balls.

