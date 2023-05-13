</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html&rfr=977215">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/ ">Eurovision</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-brighton-tips-how-to-back-an-8-1-bet-builder-in-arsenal-v-brighton-110523-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back an 8/1 Bet Builder in Arsenal v Brighton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/coventry-v-middlesbrough-championship-playoff-tips-back-btts-at-the-cbs-100523-766.html">Coventry v Middlesbrough: Back BTTS in first leg play-off encounter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-up-to-15-1-110523-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders up to 15/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-never-ending-story-can-write-big-chapter-at-longchamp-120523-368.html">Ryan Moore: Never Ending Story can write big chapter at Longchamp</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/longchamp-tips-blue-rose-cen-napped-for-fillies-guineas-130523-895.html">Longchamp Tips: Blue Rose Cen napped for fillies' Guineas </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-best-bets-for-itv-racing-at-ascot-and-haydock-120523-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has a quartet of bets at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-byron-nelson-championship-scheffler-signs-off-round-one-in-style-120523-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Scottie tearing it up in Texas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-100523-719.html">US PGA Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-byron-nelson-championship-and-soudal-open-090523-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for the Byron Nelson Championship and Soudal Open</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/chennai-super-kings-v-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-tips-deflated-kkr-in-a-spin-130523-194.html">Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Deflated KKR in a spin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html">Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jaiswal and Sharma to star in battle of the Royals </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-lsg-bowlers-to-thrive-in-slow-conditions-120523-171.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: LSG bowlers to thrive in slow conditions</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-masters-day-4-tips-medvedev-unlikely-to-dominate-ruusuvuori-130523-778.html">Rome Masters Day 4 Tips: Medvedev unlikely to dominate Ruusuvuori</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-masters-day-3-tips-garin-can-repeat-french-open-win-over-paul-110523-778.html">Rome Masters Day 3 Tips: Garin can repeat French Open win over Paul</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-masters-day-2-tips-ramos-can-kickstart-season-with-win-against-passaro-100523-778.html">Rome Masters Day 2 Tips: Ramos can kickstart season with win against Passaro</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Erdogan odds-on to lose power in Turkey</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/general-election-odds-labour-majority-odds-on-after-tories-lose-key-councils-050523-204.html">General Election Odds: Labour majority backed after Tories lose key councils</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Weekly Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rory McIlroy shhhh 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Weekly Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jaiswal and Sharma to star in battle of the Royals </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jamie-the-pacman-pacheco/">Jamie Pacheco</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-13">13 May 2023</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jaiswal and Sharma to star in battle of the Royals ", "name": "Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jaiswal and Sharma to star in battle of the Royals ", "description": "Rajasthan's Yashavi Jaiswal is in the form of his life and a pick for top match bat while underrated Karn Sharma could be RCB's top bowler, says Jamie Pachec...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-13T13:16:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-13T14:00:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Rajasthan's Yashavi Jaiswal is in the form of his life and a pick for top match bat while underrated Karn Sharma could be RCB's top bowler, says Jamie Pacheco... Two highest IPL 2023 runscorers in action here Chasing an advantage in Jaipur 5/1 Karn Sharma has excellent strike rate with the ball Sunday May 14, 11:00TV: Live on Sky Sports Rajasthan Team News Rajasthan really needed a good win during the week to get back on track and they certainly got it. They bowled well to restrict a powerful KKR batting line-up to just 149 and made light work of the chase. Yashavi Jaiswal may have run out Jos Buttler but he more than made up for it with an unbeaten 98 that never put the result in doubt. With 575 runs to his name so far, he's just one behind Purple Cap Holder Faf Du Plessis, who he will face here. Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets en route to becoming the top wicket-taker in IPL history. The returning Trent Boult took 2-15 off three overs and they're certainly a better team with him in it. Poor Joe Root. He finally gets a game in the IPL, has now been chalked in at 4 for two matches and didn't get to bat in either. He did however bowl two tight overs last time out. The win put them up to fourth but there's plenty of work still to be done. Possible XIButtler, Jaiswal, Samson, Root, Hetmyer, Jurel, Ashwin, Sharma, Asif, Boult, Chahal. RCB Team news RCB became the latest side to become victims of a Mumbai batting masterclass. Virat Kohli and co would have felt they were favourites at the break after posting 199 but Mumbai got there extremely easily in the end, chasing the target in just 16.3 overs with Sky Yadav particularly destructive. That 199 was thanks to two super knocks from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. But in hindsight, they maybe needed a few more on that wicket and as good as those two innings were, one of them needed to be around at the end. Both got out just before the death overs. RCB fans may be thinking 'here we go again' as mistakes keep creeping up on them but if they win this, they'll still have a very decent chance of making the Playoffs. Lose it and it will be tough. Possible XIKohli, du Plessis, Rawat, Maxwell, Lomror, Jadhav, Karthik, Hasaranga, Hazlewood, Siraj, Vyshak, Patel Pitch report After years and years of no-one getting to 200 at Jaipur, it's now happened in two of the last three matches. The Royals' 202 was too good for CSK and last Sunday SRH pulled off a huge heist in chasing Rajasthan's 215 off the last ball courtesy of a six. But sandwiched between that was a poor effort from the Royals on home soil, dismissed for just 118 by the Titans. So very contrasting first innings scores and a better metric might be the first innings average score in the IPL here over the years, which is 157.7. More importantly though, there's a 66% bias towards the chaser here. How to play The [1.91] on Rajasthan looks a somewhat decent price. They looked a better team than RCB before the tournament started, have been more consistent in terms of performances (if not necessarily results) as the season went on and will benefit from being at home here. Still, that big toss bias makes siding with them pre-match a slightly risky bet. So if you're going to play the winner market, getting with the Royals at around evens batting second is probably the way to go. For that you'd need a good start from RCB, though. Can Jaiswal keep going? When it comes to batsmen and form, some will feel that in-form batsmen are likely to carry on playing well on the back of some good scores; after all, that's what form is. Others may feel that after some excellent knocks in a row, you're due a failure. I believe more in the first school of thought. And that man Jaiswal is certainly a man in form. His last seven innings have seen him pass 40 in five of them and that included scores of 77, 124 and 98. Yashavi Jaiswal to be Top Match Batsman 7/1 In the top match batsman market he's got some good players to beat, including Kohli, du Plessis, Buttler, Maxwell and Samson. But he's got a big advantage over the last two in that he's an opener, has been in better form than anyone and knows this ground much better than the RCB players. 7/1 on Jaiswal for top match bat has plenty going for it. Karn an unlikely but lively RCB Top Bowler candidate The RCB top bowler market sees their two highest wicket-takers head the market. Mohammad Siraj (11/4) has 15 wickets in 11 games, Harshal Patel (3/1) has 12 in 11. That man Hasaranga (also 3/1) has nine in eight having missed the first two matches of the season. But at 5/1 you can back a man with the best strike rate of any of them. Karn Sharma's eight wickets in five games means his strike rate is a superb 12.7 and it wasn't all down to just one big game for him. Karn Sharma to be RCB Top Bowler 5/1 He's taken the following number of wickets in his five matches: 2, 2, 1, 2, 1. If he takes another two here, he'll be bang in contention ad at those odds, even a dead-heat with someone else will see you bag a decent profit.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Jamie Pacheco", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jamie_the_pacman_pacheco" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Sanju Samson"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">RR skipper Sanju Samson will be loving the brilliant form of his opener Yashavi Jaiswal. </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Rajasthan%20Royals%20v%20Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%3A%20Jaiswal%20and%20Sharma%20to%20star%20in%20battle%20of%20the%20Royals%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html&text=Rajasthan%20Royals%20v%20Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%3A%20Jaiswal%20and%20Sharma%20to%20star%20in%20battle%20of%20the%20Royals%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Rajasthan's Yashavi Jaiswal is in the form of his life and a pick for top match bat while underrated Karn Sharma could be RCB's top bowler, says Jamie Pacheco...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong> Two highest IPL 2023 runscorers in action here</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Chasing an advantage in Jaipur </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356"><strong>5/1 Karn Sharma has excellent strike rate with the ball <strong></strong></strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356" a="">Sunday May 14, 11:00<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</a></strong></p><h2>Rajasthan Team News</h2><p></p><p>Rajasthan really needed a good win during the week to get back on track and they certainly got it.</p><p>They bowled well to restrict a powerful <strong>KKR batting line</strong>-up to just 149 and made light work of the chase.</p><p>Yashavi Jaiswal may have run out <strong>Jos Buttler</strong> but he more than made up for it with an unbeaten 98 that never put the result in doubt. With 575 runs to his name so far, he's just one behind Purple Cap Holder Faf Du Plessis, who he will face here.</p><p>Earlier, <strong>Yuzvendra Chahal</strong> took four wickets en route to becoming the top wicket-taker in IPL history. The returning Trent Boult took 2-15 off three overs and they're certainly a better team with him in it.</p><p>Poor <strong>Joe Root</strong>. He finally gets a game in the IPL, has now been chalked in at 4 for two matches and didn't get to bat in either. He did however bowl two tight overs last time out.</p><p>The win put them up to fourth but there's plenty of work still to be done.</p><p><span><strong>Possible XI</strong>Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson, Root, Hetmyer, Jurel, Ashwin, Sharma, Asif, Boult, Chahal.</span></p><h2>RCB Team news</h2><p></p><p>RCB became the latest side to become victims of a Mumbai batting masterclass.</p><p>Virat Kohli and co would have felt they were favourites at the break after posting 199 but Mumbai got there extremely easily in the end, chasing the target in just 16.3 overs with <strong>Sky Yadav</strong> particularly destructive.</p><p>That 199 was thanks to two super knocks from <strong>Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.</strong> But in hindsight, they maybe needed a few more on that wicket and as good as those two innings were, one of them needed to be around at the end. Both got out just before the death overs.</p><p><img alt="Glenn Maxwell.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Glenn%20Maxwell.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>RCB fans may be thinking <strong>'here we go again'</strong> as mistakes keep creeping up on them but if they win this, they'll still have a very decent chance of making the Playoffs. Lose it and it will be tough.</p><p><span><strong>Possible XI</strong>Kohli, du Plessis, Rawat, Maxwell, Lomror, Jadhav, Karthik, Hasaranga, Hazlewood, Siraj, Vyshak, Patel</span></p><h2>Pitch report</h2><p></p><p>After years and years of no-one getting to 200 at <strong>Jaipur</strong>, it's now happened in two of the last three matches.</p><p>The Royals' 202 was too good for CSK and last Sunday SRH pulled off a huge heist in chasing Rajasthan's 215 off the last ball courtesy of a six.</p><p>But sandwiched between that was a poor effort from the Royals on <strong>home soil</strong>, dismissed for just 118 by the Titans.</p><p>So very contrasting first innings scores and a better metric might be the first innings average score in the IPL here over the years, which is 157.7. More importantly though, there's a <strong>66% bias</strong> towards the chaser here.</p><h2>How to play</h2><p></p><p>The <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> on Rajasthan looks a somewhat decent price. They looked a better team than <strong>RCB</strong> before the tournament started, have been more consistent in terms of performances (if not necessarily results) as the season went on and will benefit from being at home here.</p><p>Still, that big toss bias makes siding with them pre-match a slightly <strong>risky bet</strong>.</p><p>So if you're going to play the winner market, getting with the Royals at around evens batting second is probably the way to go. For that you'd need a good start from RCB, though.</p><h2>Can Jaiswal keep going?</h2><p></p><p>When it comes to batsmen and form, some will feel that in-form batsmen are likely to carry on playing well on the back of some good scores; after all, that's what form is.</p><p>Others may feel that after some <strong>excellent knocks</strong> in a row, you're due a failure.</p><p>I believe more in the first school of thought. And that man <strong>Jaiswal </strong>is certainly a man in form.</p><p>His last seven innings have seen him pass 40 in five of them and that included scores of 77, 124 and 98.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Yashavi Jaiswal to be Top Match Batsman</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/1</a></div><p>In the top match batsman market he's got some good players to beat, including Kohli, du Plessis, <strong>Buttler</strong>, Maxwell and Samson. But he's got a big advantage over the last two in that he's an opener, has been in better form than anyone and knows this ground much better than the RCB players.</p><p><img alt="Thumbnail image for KohliODIns.JPG" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/assets_c/2018/06/KohliODIns-thumb-1280x720-65796.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>7/1 on Jaiswal for top match bat has plenty going for it.</p><h2>Karn an unlikely but lively RCB Top Bowler candidate</h2><p></p><p>The RCB top bowler market sees their two highest wicket-takers head the market.</p><p>Mohammad Siraj (11/4) has 15 wickets in 11 games, <strong>Harshal Patel</strong> (3/1) has 12 in 11. That man Hasaranga (also 3/1) has nine in eight having missed the first two matches of the season.</p><blockquote>But at 5/1 you can back a man with the best strike rate of any of them.</blockquote><p><strong>Karn Sharma's eight wickets</strong> in five games means his strike rate is a superb 12.7 and it wasn't all down to just one big game for him.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Karn Sharma to be RCB Top Bowler</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/1</a></div><p>He's taken the following number of wickets in his five matches: 2, 2, 1, 2, 1. If he takes another two here, he'll be bang in contention ad at those odds, even a dead-heat with someone else will see you bag a decent profit.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>JAMIE'S 2023 IPL P AND L</h2> <p>Points Wagered: 29.5 Returned: 10.5 P/L: -19.5 pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356"> Back Yashavi Jaiswal to be Top Match Batsman @ 7/1 </a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356">Back Karn Sharma to be RCB Top Bowler @ 5/1</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977215">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32332356">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Rajasthan%20Royals%20v%20Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%3A%20Jaiswal%20and%20Sharma%20to%20star%20in%20battle%20of%20the%20Royals%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-jaiswal-and-sharma-to-star-in-battle-of-the-royals-130523-206.html&text=Rajasthan%20Royals%20v%20Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%3A%20Jaiswal%20and%20Sharma%20to%20star%20in%20battle%20of%20the%20Royals%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/chennai-super-kings-v-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-tips-deflated-kkr-in-a-spin-130523-194.html">Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Deflated KKR in a spin</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Moeen Ali batting T20.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Moeen%20Ali%20batting%20T20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-lsg-bowlers-to-thrive-in-slow-conditions-120523-171.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: LSG bowlers to thrive in slow conditions</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Quinton De Kock - 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Quinton%20De%20Kock%20-%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/delhi-capitals-v-punjab-kings-ipl-batting-power-gives-kings-edge-120523-194.html">Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Batting power gives Kings edge</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/shikhar dhawan.450x286.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/shikhar%20dhawan.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-gujarat-titans-wankhede-road-can-see-both-teams-get-to-200-100523-206.html">Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans: Wankhede road can see both teams get to 200 </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/suryakumar yadav.450x265.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/suryakumar%20yadav.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">More Indian Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Cricket</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/">Twenty20</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/">Twenty20 World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/">The Hundred</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/">West Indies</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/">Cricket Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/">Caribbean Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1683989248" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Cricket
Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jaiswal and Sharma to star in battle of the Royals
Eurovision
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket