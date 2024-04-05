Premier League Tips

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Royals should prove too strong

Jos Buttler
Buttler is a bet to be avoided

Ed Hawkins finds a 3/1 top-bat bet but it won't be Jos Buttler for the contest in Jaipur on Saturday...

  • Bangalore overrated

  • Swerving Buttler

  • Jaiswal boost

  • Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below

    • Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Saturday 6 April, 15:00
    TV: Live on Sky Sports

    Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore team news

    Royals are waiting on Jos Buttler and Yas Jaiswal to turn up. The latter can be streaky so there will be little concern. But the England man is a worry. Against Mumbai on a flat wicket chasing a small target he was strokeless. Sandeep Sharma could return.

    Possible XI: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson, Parag, Hetmyer, Jurel, Ashwin, Boult, Sandeep, Chahal/DUbey (subs), Avesh, Burger

    Bangalore may try to find room for Will Jacks but it would mean axing one from Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley or Cameron Green. The truth is, though, their bowling is a bigger issue, even more than Virat Kohli's method of accumulation.

    Possible XI: Kohli, Du Plessis, Green, Maxwell, Rawat, Lomror/Dayal (subs), Karthik, Dagar, Siraj, Topley

    Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore pitch report

    Scores of 193 and 184 in the first dig so far in Jaipur are trend busters. Previously seven times in the last 12 IPL fixtures first-innings scores had come in under 170. In the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Trophy there were only three of more than 150 in 14. Bangalore might be a short at a par line of 177 if the surface returns to the mean.

    Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore match odds

    There's a lot to like about Rajasthan but the market may need some convincing. How else to explain a pre-toss price of 1.834/5 about the hosts? That or the match odds remain enthrall to Kohli.

    Royals' efficiency, all-round game and general smarts should have little truck with the chaos of RCB, who have significant issues which are unlikely to be solved because of poor squad building.

    Back Royals @ 1.834/5

    Bet here

    Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore Exchange strategy

    Any sort of drift in the Royals' price is a snaffle if they bowl first. This is the Kohloi factor again. The market will be keen to get with RCB if Kohli is striking at around 130 in the powerplay, expecting a big score.

    But Royals are a bet to chase anything up to 230 for our money so could represent great in-play value.

    Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore player bets

    The Buttler problem. We'd like to keep faith with him because of a superb win rate. But at the Wankhede against opponent he had dominated and on a surface which he had thrived, he was a shadow of his former self. There is always one batter (at least) which costs us on win rates in tournaments and it might be him.

    Fortunately Yas Jaiswal has been boosted to 3/14.00 which is bang in line with his win rate. It could be argued he is due a score.

    For Bangalore, Kohli is boosted to 11/43.75. He does score too slowly but that maters little for his success on the market. His low-risk approach is good for the bet.

    Back Yas Jaiswal top RR bat @ 3/14.00

    Bet here

    Now read the best IPL Tips HERE!

Recommended bets

(0.5pts) Back Yas Jaiswal top RR bat 3/14.00

(2pts) Back Royals bat 1.834/5

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

