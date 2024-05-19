Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Royals under pressure

Kolkata look like value

Royals batting confidence collapse

Nitish a bet at 4s

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunday 19 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders team news

Rajasthan's collapse in confidence was personified by Tom Kohler-Cadmore coming into the XI to replace Jos Buttler and striking at 76. Ravi Ashwin batted at No 5. They were forced to use a batter as an impact sub against Punjab which messed up bowling plans. This time Keshav Maharaj could be drafted in instead of Rovman Powell.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Kohler-Cadmore, Samson, Parag, Ashwin, Jurel, Ferreira/Maharaj (subs), Boult, Avesh, Chahal, Sandeep

Kolkata are guaranteed a top-two finish. But they have also been affected by the departure of England players with Phil Salt back home, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an obvious replacement. Suyash Sharma is a possible impact sub with the ball. It's possible that a player like Andre Russell may be rested for the play-offs given his injury record.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Narine, Venkatesh/Suyash (subs), Shreyas, Nitish, RInk, RUssell, Ramandeep, Starc, Varun, Harshit

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

There is the chance of rain in Barsapara. The 20-over par line does what it says on the tin so any loss of overs will void a bet. Overs 193.5 in the first dig for Kolkata could be chunky, though, because this is a venue that has been full of runs despite Rajasthan's poor effort last week against Punjab. Previously there were four games at Barsapara since October 2022. Two were in T20I with both teams posting 220. And last season in IPL Rajasthan defended 199 against Delhi but lost to Punjab in a chase of 197 by five.

Rajasthan have lost five in a row so it is impossible to consider them a wrong price at 2.0811/10. The market suggests Kolkata won't be bothered in a game they don't have to win at 1.9010/11.

It's hard to try to get inside the head of a team in that regard but if we take the form and facts at face value, surely KKR should be shorter?

Could nerves start to creep in with the ball for Royals? Kolkata are the second best hitters at the death and Royals are middling in terms of economy.

If we have a tight chase on with KKR batting, that could make all the difference and consign Royals to the play-offs (so long as Sunrisers win, of course).

Nitish Rana's return to the side after injury has been long-awaited. He remains a win-rate bet after one innings so far in the tournament when he struck the ball sweetly. It's possible he could bat higher than No 5 and we'll have a small interest in the 4/15.00 with Sportsbook for top KKR bat.

Donovan Ferreira is too big on talent at 12/113.00 and may need to do a rescue job on this faltering batting line-up. Ashwin isn't a 12/113.00 chance, either, considering he batted at No 5 last time.

Recommended Bet Back Nitish Rana top KKR bat SBK 4/1

