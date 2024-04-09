Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Royals can punish dumb Titans

Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (Match Odds)Show Hide
Wednesday 10 April, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Ed Hawkins favours the hosts in a chase and finds a 10/3 top-bowler bet for the action from Jaipur on Wednesday...
Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans
Tuesday 9 April, 15:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Jos Buttler's return to form makes the table-toppers look unstopabble. Now they just need runs from Yas Jaiswal. A return for Sandeep Sharma would also be a boost for an attack which has few weaknesses.
Probable XI: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer, Ashwin, Boult, Chahal/Dubey (subs), Avesh, Sandeep
David Miller is a huge miss for Titans. If he is fit, presumably Kane Williamson doesn't play. The front five looks awful. Playing Belur Sharath at No 4 with a strike rate of 117 in his short career highlights a lack of smarts considering there's been no room for Shahrukh Khan.
Possible XI: Gill, Sai, Williamson/Mohit (sub), Belur Sharath, Shankar, Nalkande, Tewatia, Rashid, Umesh, Johnson, Noor Ahmad
Scores of 193, 184 and 183 in the first dig so far in Jaipur are trend busters. Previously seven times in the last 12 IPL fixtures first-innings scores had come in under 170. That Titans line-up if repeated could struggle with an unders line of 175.5.
The Royals are 1.784/5 with Gujarat 2.245/4. The league standings suggest that Royals, with four wins from four, and Gujarat (two from five) should be shorter.
The toss could be key, though. There is a chase bias because of dew so the hosts would much prefer to bat second.
That informs our Exchange strategy. If Gujarat were able to bust their current batting trends and post something upwards of 180, a drift in the Royals price should be snaffled.
Royals at anything from 1.9010/11 in a chase is value and we wouldn't be shy in getting with them to get up to 220.
Jaiswal has been boosted to 13/53.60. He is overdue but if you do take the price be aware it is out of line with his win rate which has crashed to 24%. Buttler (34%) is 11/43.75. Sanju Samson is a fair shout at 9/25.50 with a win rate of 33%.
With the ball, Yuz Chahal is underrated at 10/34.33. The track suits him and has a win rate of 40%.
The markets don't scream value on Gujarat but Rahul Tewatia is of increasing interest given what's above him. He might be an in-play option from 20/121.00.
2024: +13.97
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
Pick your own places with Betfair's 8, 10 and 12 Places markets on the Sportsbook, meaning we'll pay up to 12 places for each-way bets. T&Cs apply.
Wednesday 10 April, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.