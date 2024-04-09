Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Royals can punish dumb Titans

Williamson a big problem for Titans

Jaipur pitch trend busting

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans

Tuesday 9 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans team news

Jos Buttler's return to form makes the table-toppers look unstopabble. Now they just need runs from Yas Jaiswal. A return for Sandeep Sharma would also be a boost for an attack which has few weaknesses.

Probable XI: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer, Ashwin, Boult, Chahal/Dubey (subs), Avesh, Sandeep

David Miller is a huge miss for Titans. If he is fit, presumably Kane Williamson doesn't play. The front five looks awful. Playing Belur Sharath at No 4 with a strike rate of 117 in his short career highlights a lack of smarts considering there's been no room for Shahrukh Khan.

Possible XI: Gill, Sai, Williamson/Mohit (sub), Belur Sharath, Shankar, Nalkande, Tewatia, Rashid, Umesh, Johnson, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans pitch report

Scores of 193, 184 and 183 in the first dig so far in Jaipur are trend busters. Previously seven times in the last 12 IPL fixtures first-innings scores had come in under 170. That Titans line-up if repeated could struggle with an unders line of 175.5.

The Royals are 1.784/5 with Gujarat 2.245/4. The league standings suggest that Royals, with four wins from four, and Gujarat (two from five) should be shorter.

The toss could be key, though. There is a chase bias because of dew so the hosts would much prefer to bat second.

That informs our Exchange strategy. If Gujarat were able to bust their current batting trends and post something upwards of 180, a drift in the Royals price should be snaffled.

Royals at anything from 1.9010/11 in a chase is value and we wouldn't be shy in getting with them to get up to 220.

Back Royals bat 2nd in-play from 1.9010/11 Bet here

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans player bets

Jaiswal has been boosted to 13/53.60. He is overdue but if you do take the price be aware it is out of line with his win rate which has crashed to 24%. Buttler (34%) is 11/43.75. Sanju Samson is a fair shout at 9/25.50 with a win rate of 33%.

With the ball, Yuz Chahal is underrated at 10/34.33. The track suits him and has a win rate of 40%.

The markets don't scream value on Gujarat but Rahul Tewatia is of increasing interest given what's above him. He might be an in-play option from 20/121.00.