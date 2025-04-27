Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: GT have fizz for another win

Gujarat 1.73 8/11 for win

Jaipur might be sixes play

Royals one to be taken on

Still waiting for Parag win

Sai remarkably consistent

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans

Monday 28 April, 15:00

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans IPL team news

Rajasthan Royals have lost their last five. The last three they had in their pocket in chases against Bengaluru, Lucknow and Delhi. But the lack of a middle-order, so often highlighted, cost them.

Sanju Samson remains on the sidelines with no date set for his return. That means 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues. As we have said before, if you're relying on a child (no matter how good they could be0 then something has gone badly wrong.

Possible Royals XI: Jaiswal, Suryavanshi (Sandeep sub), Rana, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer, Dubey, Archer, Hasaranga, Deshpande, Farooqi

Gujarat are in a real ding-dong battle for the top two with one point separating first and fourth. What is bizarre about their campaign is their refusal to play overseas stars. They picked only two when beating KKR last time out.

Kagiso Rabada, who left for personal reasons, is not certain to return at all. Gerald Coetzee is in the squad. Sherfane Rutherford was absent for the KKR game.

Probable GT XI: Sai, Gill, Buttler, Tewatia, Shahrukh, Rashid, Washington, Kishore, Siraj, Krishna, Ishant

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans IPL pitch report

Over 16.5 sixes are available at even money in Jaipur. That's not far off a bet with five wins from the last 12. The average sixes per team suggests that 17 is in range. But we don't expect whopping runs. LSG posted 180 last time out and royals 173 before that. It's remarkably consistent for that sort of middling score. Royals over 168.5 could be cheap batting first for that reason.

If Royals couldn't get over the line in their last two games, then it is a wonder how they're going to break this horror run. Particularly against the table toppers.

Given that they folded under, well, no pressure actually, in the chase three times in a row it might be a good idea if they were to bat first and then hope they can squeeze Gujarat.

The Titans' weakness is their middle order and the route to upsetting them is quick, cheap wickets. Easier said than done. It would require a Jofra Archer special show.

The 1.738/11 about Gujarat is probably value, though. Royals have been competitive in the last three but here they could just run out steam against a very efficient unit. In the head-to-head at Ahmedabad, Gujarat outclassed them, posting 217 and then rolling the Royals for 159. It could be a similialrly one-sided show.

Sai Sudharsan and Riyan Parag remain in the win zone for top Gujarat and Royals bat respectively. Sai's consistency (one score below 36 this seas) is remarkable and after three wins on tops he comes into value view at 12/53.40. Sai took 82 off this attack earlier in the tournament.

Parag has been in the win zone for some time and with no Samson it is bordering on the bizarre that he's not got up. There's absolutely nothing wrong with his form. He keeps getting strong starts, positions himself on the cusp of a big score and then gets out. In the previous head-to-head he did exactly that. He'd motored to 26 off 14 before being caught behind. We will go in again at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Sai Sudharsan top GT bat SBK 12/5