Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: More misery for Royals

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings

Sunday 30 March, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings IPL team news

Rajasthan Royals have lost two from two. Their bowling came under fire in their defeat by Sunrisers. And the second loss to Kolkata was down to poor batting. It's a pretty disastrous start.

Batting Wanindu Hasaranga at No 5 was a move by a team unsure of selection and low on confidence. It delayed Shimron Hetmyer to the crease who, rightly or wrongly, is considered a key batter. It made no sense.

Jofra Archer will be under pressure for his place from Faz Farooqi after consecutive poor performances. And they need a hell of a lot more from Hasaranga as the fulcrum of the team. Sanju Samson has been a sub for the first game but could be close to returning to the captain role.

Possible RR XI: RaJaiswal, Samson, Parag, Rana, Jurel, Hetmyer, Dubey (Sandeep sub), Hasaranga, Archer, Theekshana, Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings are also under the microscope for selection. Sam Curran's role in the team is being questioned with Jamie Overton a possible replacement. But CSK may also consider Devon Conway's return to the team.

They split the Conway-Gaikwad opening partnership to make room for Rachin Ravindra this season and although it's not the reason for defeat by RCB on Friday, they are now a franchise which is unsure of its best XI. That's rare for CSK. The signings of domestic hitters like Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar could turn out to be a disaster.

Possible CSK XI: Conway, Ravindra, Gaikwad, Tripathi, Dube (Khaleel sub), Hooda, Jadeja, Overton, Dhoni, Ashwin, Noor, Pathirana,

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings IPL pitch report

Royals were adamant that a score in the 160s at Barsapara in defeat by KKR was going to be competitive. They only managed 151 but there are signs that they could be right. Spinners were mean and potent for both sides, apart from Hasaranga. Ironically, this could be the pitch which CSK want at the Chepauk. It was concerning for their backers that coach Stephen Fleming has said there is no home advantage for them there. They've built a squad for spinning pitches. They should get one here and we're likely to go against runs. Anyhing in the low 170s for Royals batting first looks to be a short on the 20 overs line.

Chennai Super Kings bemoaning the home surface, being unsure of their best XI and making bad auction choices with the axis of Tripathi-Hooda-Shankar probably damns their title chances this season. But that doesn't mean they're the wrong price for this game.

The 1.855/6 represents a solid wager, particularly as the surface could well be exactly what they were hoping for at the Chepauk. A wicket which was biting and turning for the likes of Moeen and Varun from KKR should mean they are perfectly suited against a Royals side who don't know whether to stick or twist.

Recommended Bet Back Chennai EXC 1.85

Chennai should be able to take advantage of Rajasthan's caution in the first six overs. If they think this is a tired pitch they may be setting their stall out for 160-170 again. So under Rajasthan at 57.7 for even money looks solid in the powerplay.

Chennai conceded 56 and 52 against RCB and MI respectively so far. Rajasthan posted 54 in their game against KKR on this pitch. Last season, arguably with better batting, Rajasthan had an average score of 49 in the powerplay and Chennai conceded an average of 51.

Recommended Bet Back Rajasthan under 57.5 6 over runs SBK 1/1

We were hoping to get on Riyan Parag again for top Royals bat but the value has been cut after he was moved from 9/25.50 to 7/24.50 by Sportsbook. We would like to get involved with Ruturaj Gaikwad at some point, too. But 13/53.60 for someone who has been moved out of the opening slot isn't a great look.

One player bet in the win zone is Matheesha Pathirana at 16/54.20 to take most wickets for Chennai. he is brilliant at the death and could mop up for a come-from-behind win. he has a win rate of 36% in the last two years which is more like a 7/42.75 chance.

Recommended Bet Back Matheesha Pathirana top CSK bowler SBK 16/5

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!