Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Run glut expected 5/1 play

Both sides for 200

Klaasen boosted

Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below

Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Monday 8 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad team news

Brilliant late hitting from Shahshank Singh, Jitesh Sharama and Ashutosh Sharma earned Punjab a surprise win over Gujarat as they chased 200 last time. Such depth should give more freedom to the top order. There's no reason why a top three of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Prab Singh can't cut loose. Liam Livingstone, who has returned to training, could replace Sikandar Raza.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Bairstow, P Singh, Livingstone, S Curran, Shashank, Jitesh, Ashutosh/Arshdeep (subs), Harpreet, Rabada, Harshal

Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the tournament with a heel injury. It is a blow for Sunrisers as they were in need of an elite spinner but at least they don't have to make a difficult decision by dropping ex-skip Aiden Markram. In the long run they could benefit from a settled XI.

Probable XI: Head/Nataraja (subs)n, Abhishek, Markram, Shahbaz, Klaasen, Samad, Kumar Reddy, Cummins, Kumar, Markande, Unadkat

Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

The Mullanpur stadium has replaced IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali as Punjab's home ground. In the most recent Syed Mushtaq tournament, it ranked fourth for run rate.

More than 175 was busted five in nine. Delhi managed 174 in the only game played there so far. Punjab have conceded an average of 9.4 per over and Sunrisers 9.9 so we're expecting runs. Playing both teams for 200 is the first port of call at 5/16.00.

Back both teams to score 200 @ 5/16.00 Bet here

Punjab are 2.1411/10 with Sunrisers 1.855/6. On the basis that both teams are set up in similar fashion this is a difficult match to call.

And by that we mean they are more likely to do damage with the bat instead of the ball. Punjab, as stated above, really have no excuse not to go hell for leather and they should try to match Sunrisers' aggressive style.

With the ball, these teams are leaky. That shouts choice affair to us so it's arguable that Punjab are a little underrated.

The key, then, is the toss. On what could be a decent batting wicket the side with the opportunity to go big should enjoy short favourite status.

That means Punjab have the potential for a big cut to the 1.608/13 region. An alternative is betting the chaser at big numbers. This is one which could go to the wire.

Heinrich Klaasen has been boosted to 16/54.20 for top Sunrisers bat and that's a price we will take advantage of. It remains a big chunk in our favour on win rate. For Punjab we keep faith with Livingstone to deliver his first win of the season. He is overdue on win rate and is available at 4/15.00.

Back Heinrich Klaasen top Sunrisers bat @ 16/54.20 Bet here