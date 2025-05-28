Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL: Back RCB to storm into final

Time for RCB bet

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Thursday 29 May, 15:00

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team news

Punjab appeared to come of age with their dismantling of Mumbai Indians to book a top-two spot and an easier route to the final. A win here sees them go straight to the showpiece with the loser facing Gujarat Titans or Mumbai.

They make no bones that they set out to overpower teams with the bat. But against Mumbai they were excellent with the ball and if they could consistently put together performances in the field they would be close to unstoppable. A chase of 185 never looked in doubt, particularly with Kyle Jamieson carded at No 10.

They have lost Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mitch Owen, though, so they are a little unsettled. Xavier Bartlett or fellow Aussie Aaron Hardie come into contention. Yuz Chahal, who has missed the last two games with a finger problem, is expected to be fit.

Possible Punjab bat XI: Arya, Prab Singh, Inglis, Wadhera, Iyer (Harpreet sub) , Stoinis, Shahshank, Hardie/Jamieson, Bartlett, Arshdeep, Chahal

RCB muscled their way into second position by beating Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. But one takes the result with a small pinch of salt because LSG were hopeless at defending what should have been a stiff target.

Any fears that RCB have suddenly lost their nous with the ball should be dispelled with Josh Hazlewood's return. The LSG game came too soon for him but he has been in India for a few days and should come back into the XI. Tim David is a doubt again with injury.

Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi have departed with Tim Seifert and Nuwan Thushara in. Seifert could put Liam Livingstone under pressure for his spot. Jitesh Sharma is captaining as Rajat Patidar is being protected from fielding with an injury.

Possible RCB bat XI: Salt, Kohli, Patidar (Suyash sub), Seifert/Livingstone, Agarwal, Jitesh, Shepherd, krunal, B Kumar, Dayal, Hazlewood

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

The first two games at Mullanpur suggested road with 200 busted in each first dig. Then it was anything but with Punjab rendered almost strokeless for that extraordinary game against KKR when they defended 111 and then could manage only 157 against RCB.

There have been only nine games played in IPL at the venue and from that weightier study sample it seems that bowlers are bang in the game. The run rate is 8.57 and more than 183 has been busted only three times.

Sportsbook seem to agree with both teams' match runs in at 184.5. The match sixes quote at 18.5 unders for 4/51.80 is also reflective of that. That bet would have won in seven of the nine - something to bear in mind, perhaps, if you choose to take up the Betfair offer for this match which sees punters get a free £5 bet when you bet £5 on the top match batsman.

The market has been suitably impressed by Punjab's win over MI to make this a choice affair with 1.991/1 Punjab and 1.981/1 RCB available. This could be the time, however, to take on Ricky Ponting's big hitters.

This match could prove that RCB are Punjab's kryptonite. The odd dash of chaos aside, RCB have proven to be methodical and thorough this tournament, which is entirely what one would expect from an Andly Flower team. And perhaps the defeat of Punjab on this very ground was one of the best examples.

They kept the Punjab hitters quiet. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, the unheralded spinners, went for 6.2 and 6.5 an over respectively. If Hazlewood returns in form and hits that menacing back-of-a-length, then Punjab could find batting hard work.

Recommended Bet Back RCB to win EXC 1.98

Virat Kohli is in majestic form and given the emotional state that he inspires in many Indians, the combination of his ability, touch and a big knockout game makes the 13/27.50 appealing for man of the match. He has one win this season so it could be argued he is due another. His unbeaten half-century saw off Punjab at this ground. Hazlewood is 14/115.00 by the way.

For Punjab the wait for a Marcus Stoinis top-bat win goes on. He is being wasted down the order in all honesty but the 11/112.00 still has some use, particularly on a surface which could mean 30 or 40 is enough. Last time out here he looked poised for a win with his team-mates falling neatly (cheaply) in place with low scores only for him to do likewise.