England v West Indies First ODI Tips: Oppose overrated hosts at short odds

England 1.28 2/7 favourites but not an appealing betting proposition for Ed

Hosts' ODI form non-existent

Conditions could be ideal for bowlers

Duckett has strong record and appeals as top bat bet

England v West Indies

Thursday 29 May, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v West Indies First ODI team news

England begin a new white-ball era with Harry Brook now the skipper. He takes over a team in dismal form following a Champions Trophy campaign which was miserable and a 12-month record of three wins in 11.

Gus Atkinson has joined Jofra Archer on the treatment table but the hosts remain well-stocked for quicks. Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahmood are likely to be the spearheads. What they lack is quality all-rounders. Jamie Overton and bits and bobs from the likes of Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell might not cut it. Jacks' bowling means he probably pips Tom Banton for a spot.

At No 3 they must decide whether to keep faith with Jamie Smith, try Bethell or go back to Root. If that's okay with him.

Possible England XI: Duckett, Jacks/Banton, Smith, Root, Brook, Buttler, Bethell, Smith, J Overton, Carse,, Rashid, Mahmood

West Indies have had some useful warm-ups in a 1-1 draw with Ireland. A 124-run defeat and 197-run win perfectly describes what we're dealing with.

Keacy Carty blitzed 170 in the success and England will know all about his ability as a key performer in the 2-1 defeat in the Caribbean last year. Matthew Forde, the all-rounder, also had a stellar show. Shai Hope, Justin Greaves and Roston Chase are solid.

They can be a bit of a worry with the ball. Much depends on the form and fitness of Alzarri Joseph. One from Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph are likely to miss out.

Possible WI XI: King, Lewis, Carty, Hope, Jangoo, Greaves, Forde, Chase, Motie, Joseph, Seales

England v West Indies First ODI pitch report

There hasn't been an ODI at Edgbaston since 2021 when England chased Pakistan's 332 to win by three wickets. The last two year's first-innings in the National One-Day Cup at the venue read (1-2 denote match won batting first or second): 286/2-93/2-338-1/247-2/120-2. That doesn't scream runfest.

And the key factor here could be the weather. The rain should have cleared by the start time but conditions should be perfect for seam and swing. Purely from an innings runs perspective, going extreme unders at cheap prices could well pay off. It is hard not to reckon that West Indies are more vulnerable because they lack experience of English conditions although Daren Sammy, their coach, should be able to pass on some wisdom following county stints and international knowhow.

England are 1.282/7 on the Betfair Exchange to take a 1-0 lead. For me that is a scandalous price. There is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that they are a team to be trusted at such skeletal odds. A reminder: they have won three of their last 11. We can go back a bit further if you want: they have lost 20 of their last 31. They have lost four of their last six against West Indies.

It is clear that West Indies are the value at 4.407/2. No-one is asking you to believe they are world beaters (they're not) or even that they are particularly efficient (they're not). Just that they should be shorter than they are against a team which - news flash! - isn't efficient or world beating, either. England are, of course, the right favourites but they should be a much bigger price.

The caveat, as ever, is that it is entirely feasible that England win the toss, West indies are stuck in and they get rolled. But it's also possible that the Windies could do damage of their own.

Recommended Bet Back West Indies EXC 4.4

Ben Duckett is looking very solid these days for England on top bat with three wins in the last 11. If we're wrong about the rain then there is the possibility that a rain-reduced match makes the 4/15.00 even better value. We note the 6/17.00 about Smith, a price which will look big if he continues at No 3. Jos Buttler also has the potential to bat there if overs are reduced. For the Windies, Carty's record against England and three wins in the last 11 will make the 4/15.00 popular.