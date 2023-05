Royals favourites despite pressure

Padikkal has good record

Pitch looks flat for batters

Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals

Friday 19 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news



Punjab Kings are as good as done. They need an improbable net run rate swing and results to go their way elsewhere. Last time out against Delhi Capitals they chased gamely but started the race too late. Prab Singh playing a maiden in the first over was ridiculous. Bowling Harpreet Brar at the death instead of oe of their specialists lwas equally bizarre.

Possible XII: Dhawan, Singh, Taide, Livingstone, Jitesh, Shahrukh, S Curran, Brar, Rahul, Rabada, Arshdeep, Ellis

Royals have to win and win well. Then they need defeats for Mumbai Indians (against Sunrisers) and Bangalore (versus Titans) in their final matches to make it to the last four. Their collapse (four defeats from five) has led to widespread panic in the camp and they no longer have a clue as to their best XI and players are unsure of their role. trent Boult could come back in for Adam Zampa.

Possible XII: Jaiswal, Buttler, Samson, Padikkal, Root, Hetmyer, Jurel, Ashwin, Boult, Chahal, Sandeep, Asif

Pitch report

The Dharamsala surface does not look the same as the ones which saw only four scores in the previous 13 20-over innings before this IPL. Delhi's 212 against Punjab came about with even David Warner freeing his arms. We should expect a par line in the mid 180s to be under significant threat.

How to play

Punjab are 2.1411/10 with Royals 1.865/6. To be frank, betting on either side feels like a risk. They're as brainless as each other.

It could be that with Punjab aware that their campaign is finished they can play with freedom and chutzpah. Royals, on the other hand, could remain gripped by a fear of failure and even with an Impact Player in K Asif they are a bowler short.

Punjab may also reckon they have an advantage of knowing the wicket better. If there is an edge, that is probably it.

Tops value

Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler have both been boosted to 13/5 for top Punjab and Royals bat respectively. Dhawan averages 38 against the possible Royals attack. Liam Livingstone is 7/2 after topping with a brutal show against DC.

Buttler averages 34 against the possible Kings attack but it's Dev Padikkal who has the best record in the Royals top six by the same metric, averaging more than 50. He is 6/1 but bets will be void unless he's named in the starting XI.