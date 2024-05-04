Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Football Stats

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Top-bat plays at 9/1 and 11/2

Liam Livingstone
Livingstone is worth a follow at 11/2

Ed Hawkins uncovers value on the top runscorer markets as the IPL moves to Dharamsala on Sunday for the first time this term...

Recommended bets

(0.5pts) Back Liam Livingstone top Punjab bat 11/26.50

(0.5pts) Ravi Jadeja top CSK bat 9/110.00

Ed Hawkins P-L

2024: +29.20
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Most read stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Top-bat plays at 9/1 and 11/2

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

More Indian Premier League