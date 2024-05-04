Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Top-bat plays at 9/1 and 11/2

Dharamsala new venue

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings

Sunday 5 May, 11:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings team news

Punjab may be able to recall Liam Livingstone but there doesn't appear to be room. Rilee Rossouw had a great hit against Chennai. Why change a winning team? Prab Singh and Arshdeep Singh are the batter and bowler for the impact sub.

Probable XI: P Singh/Arshdeep (subs), Bairstow, Rossouw, Jitesh, S Curran, Shashank, Ashutosh, Harbreet, Rabada, Harshal, R Chahar

Chennai were blaming the dew again at the Chepauk for a heavy defeat by Punjab. They have lost Deepak Chahar to injury. Mustafizur Rahman is not involved in the Bangladesh series versus Zimbabwe. Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana were left out, inexplicably, last time.

Possible XI: Rahane, Gaikwad, Dube, Mitchell, Moeen, Rizvi/Deshpande (subs), Jadeja, Dhoni, Thakur, Gleeson/Mustafizur, Pathirana

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings pitch report

There have only been four T20s played at Dharamsala since 2020. Two of those were in the IPL last year with Punjab failing to chase 213 against Delhi and being unable to defend 187 against Royals. India chased 186 and 146 against Sri Lanka the year before. A par line of 183.5-194.5 is indicative of a lack of confidence in what the surface will be like.

Punjab are aiming for a fifth consecutive win over Chennai. Certainly the two sides are operating at different ends of the spectrum.

The hosts have won their last two and are eyeing an unlikely play-off spot. Chennai are low on confidence and unsure of their best XI. Balance is eluding them currently.

On that basis, Punjab may be underrated on the market at odds-against. They're a team who, unusually for them, have players content and confident in their roles. Punjab are 2.186/5.

Dharamsala does have a reputation for dew being important. So chasing could be the way to go for the toss winner.

We would expect, therefore, for the team batting second to remain in the game even if a big first-innings score has been posted. We could well get a flip back to favourite status from around 2.407/5 for the chaser.

We're also keeping the tie on side for a trade with final over chaos possible in a tight game. A back to lay from 50.049/1 to 10.09/1 is possible.

Moeen Ali may be required to step up into the top order so the 13/27.50 for top Chennai bat has appeal. Ravi Jadeja is underrated at 9/110.00 considering he could bat as high as No 4. We're not expecting Liam Livingstone to play but 11/26.50 remains a bet on win rate. Money back if he doesn't play or is used as an impact sub in a chase.

