Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Chennai must hit back quickly

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings

Tuesday 8 April, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings IPL team news

Punjab were won two from two and had a golden opportunity versus Rajasthan to say: we're the real deal. But they blew it. As they always have done. They were smashed by a limited outfit and it would appear that despite individual talent, this is the same old story with the franchise. They just cannot help themselves in terms of avoiding a stinker.

The bowling has been a worry and when they conceded 205 the batting crumbled under pressure. They desperately need Yuz Chahal, their marquee signing, to show some form with an economy of 11 against Royals.

Possible Punjab XI: Arya (Chahal sub), Prab Singh, Iyer, Stoinis, Wadhera, Maxwell, Shahshank, Shedge, Jansen, Ferguson, Arshdeep,

Chennai have lost three in a row and another defeat here would see them needing to win at least six of their last nine to have a chance of the play-offs. Delhi Capitals defended 183 against them as they seek a batting combination that makes sense.

Devon Conway came back into the XI with Rahul Tripathi dropped. Sam Curran and Jamie Overton have both been in and then out. They're not sure what their best team is. When you have the Impact Player rule it's not a great look that Dhoni and Ashwin are Nos 7 and 8.

Possible CSK XI: Ravindra, Conway, Gaikwad, Shankar, Dube (Pathirana sub), Jadeja, Dhoni, Ashwin, Noor, Mukesh, Khaleel

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings IPL pitch report

There have only been seven IPL matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Stadium. Rajasthan's 205 busted the previous average run rate batting first of 8.37 - and a low 20-over line of 183.5. More than 170 busted has been four times. In all 29 T20 matches, there is a slight bias for the side batting first. The par line has adjusted to overs 204.5. This does have the potential for extreme unders but, frankly, it's just not a venue we know enough about with 24 games in the Syed Mushtaq where the quality if, of course, diluted.

Punjab are 1.804/5 favourites. It's a price which says far more about Chennai's problems than Punjab's brilliance. Yes, man for man the hosts are the better side but as we have said before, there is no evidence yet Punjab should be odds-on. Rajasthan proved that.

In terms of brains and nous, Chennai probably still have the edge. This is exactly the type of game they will target as an away win, reckoning Punjab are flaky. If they can get their combinations and match-ups right - or just rely on one superstar performance - then we will have a value bet.

Recommended Bet Back Chennai EXC 2.18

It was good to see Marcus Stoinis up at No 4 against Royals last time. If he can retain that spot then he is value at 6/17.00 with a big win rate chunk in our favour. It is time the likes of Stoinis changed the culture around this team and he should lead from the front. Chennai will certainly be nervous about the Aussie. Who could forget his brilliant 124 not out from 104 balls against them last season for Lucknow?

For Chennai we are keen on Conway at 16/54.20. Conway has seven wins in his last 16 IPL outings so he is underrated. We do caveat that stat, though, with recognising the passage of time. He missed last season with injury. In the 2023 campaign he smashed an unbeaten 92 against Punjab so the feelgood factor should be present.

Recommended Bet Back Marcus Stoinis top Punjab bat SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back Devon Conway top CSK bat SBK 16/5

