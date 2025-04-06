Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Tips: RCB underrated against MI chaos

Mumbai Indians v RCB

Monday 7 April, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team news

Mumbai Indians are still waiting on Jasprit Bumrah. He is at least two games away. They really need him now. Two more defeats in those games would add to the three they have suffered would put their play-off aspirations on the brink. Maybe Bumrah is waiting to see his team-mates show some fight because he considers putting his body on the line?

Defeat by Lucknow had a familiar feel. Just like against Gujarat they had a decent platform in a not-too-tricky chase but fell away hopelessly. Retiring out Tilakr Varma for Mitch Santner seemed bizarre. Rohit Sharma missed the loss with a knee injury. If he comes back, Will Jacks comes out.

Possible MI XI: Rohit/Jacks, Rickleton, Dhir, Sky, Tilak, Hardik, Santner, Mawa, Deepak, Boult, Ashwani

RCB produced the sort of performance against GT that one would expect from a unit which doesn't have brilliant balance. Even with the impact player rule they seem to be a batter short. And Dev Padikkal doesn't really look to to be a fearsome T20 player at No 3. Consider the options other franchises have in that role for example.

As ever, their bowling is reliant on Josh Hazlewood. When he has an off day RCB are in trouble. He conceded just shy of 12 an over against Gujarat.

Possible RCB XI: Salt, Kohli, Padikkal (Rasikh sub), Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh, Krunal, David, B Kumar, Hazlewood, Dayal

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL pitch report

We're expecting a high 20-over line for the Wankhede. Nine of the last 14 have busted 195.5. But late runs are the way to play at the venue in the first dig because of early seam and swing. Kolkata came unstuck against Mumbai, failing to play the conditions. Going hard really isn't a smart play. By the same token, if a team is circumspect in the powerplay, don't expect that to continue.

Mumbai Indians are 1.845/6 favourites. Backing them at odds-on without Bumrah and their form is an absolute no-no. To be frank, they just don't really seem to know what they're doing at the moment, particularly with constant changes in the XI and player roles switching. So are RCB the value?

Well, they are the sort of side which could do well batting first in these conditions. Virat Kohli can drop anchor and is likely to adapt to seam and swing. If they bowl first Hazlewood could be a real threat (not to mention Buv Kumar). We say this a lot but whenever Mumbai are short favourites, it really should be a choice affair.

These pages have noted previously the threat that MI new-ball bowlers Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar pose early on. They are two of the most potent in the last two years in the powerplay in terms of wickets taken. For that reason alone the 6/52.20 MI have the highest opening partnership has appeal.

But one would want the comfort rug of them bowling first (which they surely will do if winning the toss) because RCB can get the seam and swing as much as the hosts with their attack.

With bowlers to the fore in the powerplay in the first innings, we note the unders prices for MI at 57.5 in the powerplay and RCB at 56.5. Both marks area run too high for what they averaged for and against last season.

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL player bets

Naman Dhir made 46 off 24 against LSG from the No 3 slot. It would be a surprise if he didn't retain that position so the [11/]1 about a top-bat win is clearly a wrong price from Sportsbook. For RCB we are tempted by the 9/52.80 on offer about Virat Kohli. He has a huge win rate and has two blanks in his last two.

Recommended Bet Back Naman Dhir top MI bat SBK 11/1

