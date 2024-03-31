Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Buttler to serve up more MI misery

Wankhede full of runs

Buttler too big at 16/5 4.20

Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals

Monday 1 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals team news

Mumbai have lost their opening two and thanks to brainless captaincy from Hardik Pandya plus conceding a record IPL score against Sunrisers, it is hard not to reckon their title challenge is done. There's unlikely to be Suryakumar Yadav yet. Leaving out two of their elite players in Nehal Wadhere and Nuwan Thushara has epitomised their chaos.

Possible XI: Rohit, Ishan, Dhir, Varma, Hardik, David, Shepherd/Maphaka(subs), Mulani, Piyush, Coetzee Bumrah,

Royals are two from two without Yas Jaiswal and Jos Buttler firing yet. They squeezed Delhi for a solid win last time out and are well-organised enough for a strong run to the play-offs. We're not convinced using Ravi Ashwin at No 5 is a ploy that will work consistently, though.

Probable XI: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer, Ashwin, Boult, Avesh, Sandeep, Chahal

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals pitch report

More than 200 has been busted in the first-innings in four of the last five at the Wankhede. We would expect a par line at least in the late 180s. Both sides for 200 has copped three times in that same study period and given Mumbai's disastrous work in the field Sportsbook's 9/25.50 will see business.

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals match odds

Royals have absolutely no fear about taking on Mumbai with six wins in their last 11. The franchise has rarely been fazed by the powerhouses of the IPL.

And on current form there is little to worry about. At 2.186/5 they should be more than competitive. Man for man they match up well while the lack of nous from MI so far suggests that it may not even be much of a fight.

If the Royals bat first their crack bowling unit at the top, middle and death could spell disaster for MI.

Back Royals batting first from 2.1011/10 Bet here

The trade strategy is obvious on a flat track. Whoever bats first should be capable of putting up a score to get themselves down to the 1.608/13 region at the break.

Obviously with Royals being outsiders we'd hope for the flip to go their way. From around 2.1011/10 to 1.608/13 on the lay button an extra 50% from the original stake makes it go green.

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals player bets

On a good batting wicket we have to keep faith with Buttler for a top-bat win. He still has a 36% win rate so the 16/54.20 has to be a wager. Rohit Sharma has been boosted to 5/23.50 by Sportsbook for top MI.