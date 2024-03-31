Premier League Tips

Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Football Stats

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Buttler to serve up more MI misery

Rohit Sharma
Rohit is boosted to 5/2

Ed Hawkins backs the England man at 16/54.20 and says Royals are dangerous batting first at the Wankhede on Monday...

  • Royals value at 2.186/5

  • Wankhede full of runs

  • Buttler too big at 16/54.20

  • Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below

    • Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals
    Monday 1 April, 15:00
    TV: Live on Sky Sports

    Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals team news

    Mumbai have lost their opening two and thanks to brainless captaincy from Hardik Pandya plus conceding a record IPL score against Sunrisers, it is hard not to reckon their title challenge is done. There's unlikely to be Suryakumar Yadav yet. Leaving out two of their elite players in Nehal Wadhere and Nuwan Thushara has epitomised their chaos.

    Possible XI: Rohit, Ishan, Dhir, Varma, Hardik, David, Shepherd/Maphaka(subs), Mulani, Piyush, Coetzee Bumrah,

    Royals are two from two without Yas Jaiswal and Jos Buttler firing yet. They squeezed Delhi for a solid win last time out and are well-organised enough for a strong run to the play-offs. We're not convinced using Ravi Ashwin at No 5 is a ploy that will work consistently, though.

    Probable XI: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer, Ashwin, Boult, Avesh, Sandeep, Chahal

    Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals pitch report

    More than 200 has been busted in the first-innings in four of the last five at the Wankhede. We would expect a par line at least in the late 180s. Both sides for 200 has copped three times in that same study period and given Mumbai's disastrous work in the field Sportsbook's 9/25.50 will see business.

    Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals match odds

    Royals have absolutely no fear about taking on Mumbai with six wins in their last 11. The franchise has rarely been fazed by the powerhouses of the IPL.

    And on current form there is little to worry about. At 2.186/5 they should be more than competitive. Man for man they match up well while the lack of nous from MI so far suggests that it may not even be much of a fight.

    If the Royals bat first their crack bowling unit at the top, middle and death could spell disaster for MI.

    Back Royals batting first from 2.1011/10

    Bet here

    Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Exchange strategy

    The trade strategy is obvious on a flat track. Whoever bats first should be capable of putting up a score to get themselves down to the 1.608/13 region at the break.

    Obviously with Royals being outsiders we'd hope for the flip to go their way. From around 2.1011/10 to 1.608/13 on the lay button an extra 50% from the original stake makes it go green.

    Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals player bets

    On a good batting wicket we have to keep faith with Buttler for a top-bat win. He still has a 36% win rate so the 16/54.20 has to be a wager. Rohit Sharma has been boosted to 5/23.50 by Sportsbook for top MI.

    Back Jos Buttler top RR bat @ 16/54.20

    Bet here

    Now read the best IPL Tips HERE!

Recommended bets

(1pts) Back Jos Buttler top RR bat 16/54.20

(2pts) Back Ropyals bat first 2.1011/10

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Monday 1 April, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: CSK to prove too strong

  2. Cricket Tips

    England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

More Indian Premier League