Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: MI primed for DC knockout blow

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals

Wednesday 21 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals IPL team news

Mumbai Indians have retained key players for the final league matches. But the problem may come when the play-offs (if they get there) begin. Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch will not take part with Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka and Richard Gleeson underwhelming replacements.

Before they considering utilising those three the likes of Mitch Santner and Reece Topley are likely to come into cosndeieration. Trent Boult will be available for the whole shebang.

Possible MI bat XI: Rohit (Karn Sharma sub), Rickleton, Jacks, Sky, Tilak, Hardik, Dhir, Bosch, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah, Ashwani

Delhi, in an attempt to find a winning combination, returned KL Rahul to the opening role for defeat by Gujarat in place of Abhishek Porel. They also found room for Sameer Rizvi who is only likely to be used in a powerplay crisis and may be kept away from the action if they have a platform.

The absence of Mitchell Starc is a major blow and their attack looked powderpuff when they failed to even take a wicket defending 200 against GT.

Possible DC XI: Rahul, Du Plessis, Porel, Axar, Stubbs, Rizvi, Ashutosh (Chameera), Vipraj, Nataranan, Kuldeep, Mustafizur

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals IPL pitch report

The Wankhede surface has been tricky to call this season. There have been three scores under 165 to make it look like a minefield batting first. But the two innings of more than 210 made it look like a road.

MI will relish the opportunity to bat first and bat big. They are more likely to trouble the overs par line with a run rate of 9.5. A bowling economy of 8.3 for MI and Delhi's failure to really put the hammer down against Gujarat makes them a less appetising buy on the market.

Mumbai are 1.574/7 for a win which will confirm a play-off spot and eliminate Delhi. it is a mighty short price but not hugely unexpected because the market is obsessed with them.

It cannot come close to value due to the helter skelter nature of the format, not least because the wankhede toss bias has to be considered. In night matches in IPL, 13 from 19 have been won by the team batting second.

Fear not, however, if you are desperate to get with them. If Delhi bat first they could well be capable of getting up towards the 190s, by which time MI will be considerably chunkier. it also keeps on side that disastrous Delhi run of just two wins in their last seven.

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals IPL outright check

As discussed for several weeks on Cricket...Only Bettor, MI have been too short on the outright market. And that hasn't changed after the resumption of the tournament. At 4.407/2 their odds are out of line with what they may have to achieve.

It looks increasingly likely that if MI do qualify - and Delhi could pip them with a win here - they will finish outside the top two meaning they would have to win three straight to lift the trophy. Given the player drain that looks a tough task. The 2.466/4 to lay that they reach the final has appeal.

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals IPL player bets

We do expect big performance from MI's Big two at some stage. Suryakumar Yadav is overdue a top-bat win so Sportsbook's 3/14.00 may be of interest. Likewise Jasprit Bumrah for man of the match. At 11/112.00, Bumrah gives us an edge of 2.7% on 30-game win rate on the market.

For Delhi, Kuldeep yadav won the top bowler market for his team on the previous head- to head, a game which was won by Delhi. Kuldeep's class could well cause an MI batting line-up problems. They are not often wholly convicing against top-class spin. Kuldeep is 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet Back Kuldeep Yadav top DC bowler SBK 13/5