Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Short MI there for taking

Mumbai Indians v CSK

Sunday 20 April, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings IPL team news

Mumbai Indians have momentum with consecutive wins. But we remain to be convinced that they are unit to be feared. Delhi handed them a win and then the Sunrisers, reliably poor, folded at the Wankhede.

Once again MI changed their batting order around. Will Jacks was back up the order having previously been deployed as a finisher. Naman Dhir, who had also been used at No 3 was down at 7 this time. Jasprit Bumrah did look in ominous form, though, costing 21 off his four with one wicket. The bowlers are least know their roles.

Possible MI XI: Rohit (Karn Sharma sub), Rickleton, Jacks, Sky, Tilak, Hardik, Dhir, Santner, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah

CSK coach Stephen Fleming has said they have had to utilise all batting resources this season because of poor displays. You don't say. That's often the result when three poor domestic signings are made at auction.

Shaik Rasheed is currently being tried as an opener. Deepak Hooda has long been fogotten but Jamie Overton is back in the XI. For now. Matheesha Pathirana is in (or out) as an impact player with the ball for Shivam Dube. Devon Cownay has been dropped. All is subject to change.

Possible CSK XI: Rasheed, Ravindra, Tripathi, Jadeja, Dube (Pathirana), Shankar, Dhoni, Overton, Kamboj, Noor, Khaleel

Mumbai Indians v CSK IPL pitch report

If Sunrisers made batting look hard at the Wankhede, then there must be something in the surface. Travis Head couldn't time an egg on the track and although they were perhaps wise to be more circumspect because of the potential for swing, Sunrisers left it way too late to launch a late assault. They posted 162. It was only the sixth time in the last 16 that over 195.5 was not busted.

With a formula for success clear for MI at home, another stodgy surface should be the order of the day, although chasing (because of possible dew) could makw lifee easier. Given CSK's batting struggles Sportsbook's offer of their total runs at unders 179.5 has appeal at 5/61.84.

Mumbai Indians are 1.594/7 favourites. That is the shortest of any team so far this IPL. And it is one which must be avoided. That price is the hallmark of a crack T20 unit, not one which finished bottom last season and has three wins from seven.

It is true that Chennai, bottom of the table, have significant issues with the bat. But they have shown glimpses of their old self with the ball, squeezing impressively in the death overs.

Indeed, they did exactly that against MI in their opener. CSK restricted their rivals to 155 with Noor Ahmad taking four wickets and both Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadjea turning the screw. There's a suspicion that MI have an issue against spin. Last time out against Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav tied MI in knots.

So this could be much tighter than the odds suggest. We will caveat the CSK bet with them chasing as we think it's an easier route to victory.

Recommended Bet Back CSK batting 2nd EXC 2.64

Jadeja was promoted to No 4 last time out as they desperately sought a solution to batting woes. It is unlikely he retains that spot but Sportsbook should probably be shorter than 8/19.00 for top CSK bat. On a slowly, Hardik Pandya has appeal at 10/111.00 for top MI bat. he may be required for a late flurry and the wicket had the feel of one which can produce winners with 30 or 40.

If we're right about spin being key for CSK, then Jadeja at 9/25.50 for their top bowler is a price. The 14/115.00 about man of the match has to be mentioned, too, because of that potential to have an impact with the bat up the order. A less stressful wager might be a performance buy at 33.5 at 5/61.84. Jadeja has a career average make-up of 30 in IPL and 26 against MI.

Recommended Bet Back Hardik Pandya top MI bat SBK 10/1

