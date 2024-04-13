Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Go all yellow for IPL classico

Wankhede for the batters

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings

Sunday 14 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings team news

Mumbai have won back-to-back matches as they get closer to picking their best XI. Suryakumar Yadav's return to the side is a major boost and his blitz against Bangalore shows he is in great form. Jasprit Bumrah is outstanding but is carrying the rest of a expensive bowling group.

Probable XI: Rohit, Ishan, Suryakumar/Madhwal (subs), Hardik, Tilak, David, Nabi, Shepherd, Gopal, Coetzee, Bumrah

Chennai could recall Matheesha Pathirana for fellow countryman Maheesh Theekshana on a surface which is less conducive to spin than the Chepauk. Then again, Chennai won here last year thanks to turn.

Probable XI: Ravindra, Gaikwad, Rahane, Mitchell, Dube/Mustafizur (subs), Rizvi, Jadeja, Dhoni, Thakur, D Chahar, Deshpande, Pathirana

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings pitch report

More than 200 has been busted in the first-innings in five of the last eight. Bangalore managed 196 with Jasprit Bumrah's five for 21 making all the difference. It's a little risky to be looking for 200 or more with him in the MI team. Instead both teams for 190 may have more appeal at 13/82.63.

Mumbai are 1.804/5 favourites and we can't get on board with that given the two teams' form this season. The hosts have looked chaotic while Chennai have been reliably efficient.

Last term on this ground Chennai squeezed Mumbai expertly through Ravi Jadeja and Mitch Santner as the pair took five for 48. It could be that Chennai try the same approach.

The opportunity to bet a good IPL team at odds-against versus a team which is a little flaky doesn't come around very often so 2.206/5 is a good bet on Chennai.

We do think the toss will be key. The opportunity to bat first will surely be grasped and we expect the side doing so to be short favourites at the break.

If it's Chennai that could be a big swing into 1.705/7 territory so if they're not for you on the match odds this could be a simpler, less stressful ploy.

We keep faith with Yadav for a top-bat win and the odds of 10/34.33 remain good for the best in the business. Unfortunately with him being used as an impact player batting second, we need Mumbai to bat first for the bet not to be voided.

For Chennai, Rachin Ravindra could find the Wankhede pitch to his liking. The 16/54.20 has some appeal about a strong hitter who has proven expert in these conditions.

