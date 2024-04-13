Grand National Tips

Masters Tips

Premier League Tips

Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Go all yellow for IPL classico

Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah may be CSK's only worry

Ed Hawkins finds bets at 2.206/5, 16/54.20 and 10/34.33 as the rivals clash at the Wankhede on Sunday.

  • CSK underrated

  • Yadav a bet at 10/34.33

  • Wankhede for the batters

  • Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below

    • Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings
    Sunday 14 April, 15:00
    TV: Live on Sky Sports

    Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings team news

    Mumbai have won back-to-back matches as they get closer to picking their best XI. Suryakumar Yadav's return to the side is a major boost and his blitz against Bangalore shows he is in great form. Jasprit Bumrah is outstanding but is carrying the rest of a expensive bowling group.

    Probable XI: Rohit, Ishan, Suryakumar/Madhwal (subs), Hardik, Tilak, David, Nabi, Shepherd, Gopal, Coetzee, Bumrah

    Chennai could recall Matheesha Pathirana for fellow countryman Maheesh Theekshana on a surface which is less conducive to spin than the Chepauk. Then again, Chennai won here last year thanks to turn.

    Probable XI: Ravindra, Gaikwad, Rahane, Mitchell, Dube/Mustafizur (subs), Rizvi, Jadeja, Dhoni, Thakur, D Chahar, Deshpande, Pathirana

    Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings pitch report

    More than 200 has been busted in the first-innings in five of the last eight. Bangalore managed 196 with Jasprit Bumrah's five for 21 making all the difference. It's a little risky to be looking for 200 or more with him in the MI team. Instead both teams for 190 may have more appeal at 13/82.63.

    Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings match odds

    Mumbai are 1.804/5 favourites and we can't get on board with that given the two teams' form this season. The hosts have looked chaotic while Chennai have been reliably efficient.

    Last term on this ground Chennai squeezed Mumbai expertly through Ravi Jadeja and Mitch Santner as the pair took five for 48. It could be that Chennai try the same approach.

    The opportunity to bet a good IPL team at odds-against versus a team which is a little flaky doesn't come around very often so 2.206/5 is a good bet on Chennai.

    Back Chennai @ 2.206/5

    Bet here

    Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Exchange strategy


    We do think the toss will be key. The opportunity to bat first will surely be grasped and we expect the side doing so to be short favourites at the break.

    If it's Chennai that could be a big swing into 1.705/7 territory so if they're not for you on the match odds this could be a simpler, less stressful ploy.

    Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings player bets

    We keep faith with Yadav for a top-bat win and the odds of 10/34.33 remain good for the best in the business. Unfortunately with him being used as an impact player batting second, we need Mumbai to bat first for the bet not to be voided.

    For Chennai, Rachin Ravindra could find the Wankhede pitch to his liking. The 16/54.20 has some appeal about a strong hitter who has proven expert in these conditions.

    Back Suryakumar Yadav top MI bat @ 10/34.33

    Bet here

    Back Rachin Ravindra top CSK bat @ 16/54.20

    Bet here

    Now read the best IPL Tips HERE!

Recommended bets

(1pts) Back Suryakumar Yadav top MI bat 10/34.33

(0.5pts) Back Rachin Ravindra top CSK bat 16/54.20

(1.5pts) Back CSK bat 2.206/5

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 April, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Go all yellow for IPL classico

  2. Cricket Tips

    England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

More Indian Premier League